A winter storm watch will be in effect for the Elizabeth City region starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday afternoon as forecasters are predicting a second winter storm in a week will bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow.
The Wakefield, Virginia office of the National Weather Service's latest forecast earlier this morning shows a mixture of rain and snow falling between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday before turning to snow after 11 p.m. Between 2 and 4 inches of snowfall are possible, the weather service said.
Snow will continue to fall overnight and Saturday morning until about 10 a.m., bringing an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.
Temperatures will continue to be cold. The low on Friday will be around 28 while the high on Saturday will be only 32.
Because gusts could be as high as 45 mph during the snowstorm, the weather service said winds could down tree branches. That could cause power outages.
Motorists should also plan on slippery road conditions, the weather service said.