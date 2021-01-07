GREENVILLE — Northeastern North Carolina's congressional delegation condemned protesters who fought with police and breached the Capitol building on Wednesday.
Their comments came just hours after releasing statements on the Electoral College certification that began at 1 p.m. but was stopped when the protesters entered the Capitol.
The Associated Press reported that a woman shot inside the Capitol had died. Information about the circumstances around the shooting were not immediately released by police.
Shortly before 6 p.m. the Capitol complex was declared secured after police used tear gas and percussion grenades to clear out the protesters.
“Thankfully, my staff and I are safe at the moment,” U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy posted on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. “Americans have a fundamental right to protest, but I categorically condemn the violence taking place at the Capitol right now.”
Earlier Wednesday Murphy affirmed his plans to object to certifying the Electoral College votes that awarded the presidency to former vice president Joe Biden.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who opposed plans to object to the certification, also said he was safe.
“I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer,” he said. “It’s a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for.”
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield tweeted that he was safe and encouraged prayers.
“I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country,” he said.
Murphy expanded on his comments in a later Facebook post.
“As I have said many times peaceful protests are one of the most meaningful foundations of our democracy,” he wrote. “However violence like today or any type of violence like looting and burning in protest is not to be tolerated. We were having meaningful debate in the House chamber regarding beliefs about the United States Constitution and possible violations of it by certain states. That meaningful dialogue has now been destroyed and marred by this of violence. This is not how America operates. I am ashamed of this horrible behavior.”
Most commenters on Murphy’s Facebook post urged him to stay safe and expressed support for him. Several repeated a theory that “Antifa” protesters were responsible for the violence. Others likened the protesters’ actions to those of the Founding Fathers.
“The constitution is clear, where there is tyranny it is the duty of the people to restore the constitution! Read it sometime,” wrote a poster identified as Karrie Sicely.
Commenters on Twitter were more critical. They said the efforts to undermine the Electoral College results encouraged the protesters along with his continued support of President Trump and his repeated claim that the election was stolen from him.
“You should be ashamed of yourself,” said Kris Rixon, who ran against Murphy during the 2018 midterm election. “You helped promote this by feeding into the rhetoric spewed by @realDonaldTrump. You, and all your colleagues that fanned these flames, should resign.”
For his part, the president released a video several hours after the attack on the Capitol building calling on his supporters to go home.
He called his supporters “very special” but said “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”
He repeated the claim, which has been rebuked through multiple court rulings, that the election was stolen from him.
Butterfield also received pushback on Twitter with commenters saying the protesters weren’t as violent as incidents involving Black Lives Matter protests or individuals identified as being part of the Antifa movement.
North Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, Richard Burr, released a statement Wednesday night.
“For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy. Today, America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed,” Burr said.
“Let me be clear: these actions are not a defense of this country, but an attack on it.”
Burr said no evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election results.
“The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward,” Burr said.
Tillis, who was sworn in for his second term earlier this week, chided congressional Republicans for opposing the certification of the Electoral College results earlier in the day.
“The Framers of our Constitution made it clear that the power to certify elections is reserved to the states, not Congress,” Tillis said. “Refusing to certify state election results has no viable path to success, and most importantly, it lends legitimacy to the Left’s stated policy objectives of completely federalizing elections and eliminating the Electoral College.”
Tillis also said he is concerned about the security surrounding mail-in voting. That, and court rulings made while people were voting, were situations that needed to be investigated.
He failed to mention the court rulings were made in response to lawsuits that had been filed.
Tillis said since no state had asked Congress to intervene, it would be overstepping its authority to overturn election results.
“It is a precedent we should not set,” Tillis said. “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should not have the power to set aside electors after the 2024 election and overrule federal courts and the Constitution as they see fit.”
Murphy joined 36 other members of Congress in signing a letter Wednesday that affirmed their plans to object to the certification process. The letter also explained the legal reasoning for their objection.
The statement Murphy signed reiterated his earlier comments that rules that expanded the deadline for receiving absentee and mail-in ballots were unconstitutional because they weren’t approved by state legislatures. Only state legislatures can change election law, the statement said.
Since the ballots were unconstitutional, the Electoral Count is invalid, the statement said.
“Given these inescapable facts, we believe we have no choice but to vote to sustain objections to those slates of electors,” the statement said.