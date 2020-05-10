The eight-county health district's number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by four to 242 on Sunday, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford and Chowan counties reported new cases.
Pasquotank is now reporting 82 cases, an increase of one from Saturday. Bertie's case count rose by one to 61, Hertford's rose by one to 49 and Chowan's rose by one to 11. The number of lab-confirmed cases in three other counties in ARHS' eight-county district remained unchanged from Saturday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 14,764, an increase of more than 400. The number of deaths rose to 547, an increase of three.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell sharply by 71 to 442 while the number of completed tests for the virus rose to 192,135, an increase of more than 13,500.