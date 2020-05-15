The number of COVID-19 cases in the region increased to 268 on Friday, as Pasquotank, Perquimans, Bertie and Hertford counties reported more cases.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide passed another milestone on Friday — 17,000 — just a day after passing 16,000 cases.
Pasquotank's case total rose to 83, while Bertie's rose to 76, Perquimans' to 21 and Hertford's to 50. The cases in the other four counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services' health district, meanwhile, remained unchanged from Thursday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 17,129, an increase of 622. That follows an increase in cases on Thursday of 691. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 641, an increase of 26.
The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory disease rose to 547, an increase of 40 while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose to 231,547, an increase of more than 12,000.