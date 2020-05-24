The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region rose to 348 on Sunday, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford, Gates and Chowan all reported new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.
Bertie's case total rose to 113, roughly a third of all cases in the region. Sixteen of those cases were reported at a state prison and three others at a nursing home. Albemarle Regional Health Services has reported that all persons testing positive at the nursing home have recovered from the virus. Countywide, 75 Bertie residents have recovered from the virus, ARHS reported Friday.
Pasquotank's case total rose to 96. Eighty percent of those cases have been at congregate facilities — 57 at a nursing home and 19 at a state prison. All 19 of the inmates have recovered. As of Friday, 58 Pasquotank residents had recovered from the virus, according to ARHS.
Hertord's cases rose to 66, where 42 of the cases were reported at a privately run prison and three others at an assisted living facility. The federal government, whose inmates are housed at the prison, reported that only six of the 20 inmate cases remain active. Only 17 of Hertford's cases remained active as of Friday.
Elsewhere, Gates' positive COVID-19 cases rose to 21 and Chowan's to 15. Ten of Gates' residents who tested positive have recovered, and 11 of Chowan's have recovered, ARHS reported Friday.
In ARHS' other three counties, nine of Perquimans 23 cases remained active as of Friday, one of Camden's three cases was still active, and none of Currituck's 11 cases were still active.
The recovery rate from COVID-19 across the eight counties is now 65 percent. Fifteen people have died from COVID-19 in the region, including eight in Pasquotank County, seven of those at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 23,222, an increase of 497 from Saturday, according to the DHHS website. The state reported a record-high 1,107 cases on Saturday.
There were seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, raising the state total to 744.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Sunday was 587, a decrease of two from Saturday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests, meanwhile rose to 336,356, an increase of more than 7,000 from Saturday. The number was a little more than 1,000 fewer than completed on Saturday, however.