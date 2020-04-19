The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight county region reached 70 on Sunday, as both Bertie and Hertford counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
Bertie now has reported 21 cases with one death while Hertford has reported nine cases and one death. No new COVID-19 cases were reported in other area counties as of Sunday morning.
The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region as of Saturday was 53 percent, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services. That figure doesn't include Sunday data.
Statewide, the number of cases as of Saturday morning was 6,493, an increase of more than 250 from Saturday.
Meanwhile the number of North Carolina deaths from COVID-19 rose to 172, an increase of eight from Saturday. There have now officially been more deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina in less than one month than there were from influenza — 167 — in six months, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has now passed more than 730,000 while the number of deaths is now more than 39,000.
Globally, more than 2.3 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to data from John Hopkins University. Of that number, more than 160,000 have died.
In North Carolina, 465 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 77 from Saturday. A total of 78,722 tests for COVID-19 had been performed in the state as of Sunday, 2,561 more than on Saturday.
That’s not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.