Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.