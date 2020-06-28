The eight-county region's number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 600 this weekend, as all counties reported at least one additional case since Friday and Pasquotank became the first to report more than 200 cases.
As of Sunday, the number of those contracting the highly contagious coronavirus in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county health district was 634.
While only 94 of those cases — about 15 percent — were considered active, that's still an increase from 53 active cases on Friday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region. Thirty-three residents of the region — 15 in Pasquotank, 10 in Hertford, four in Bertie and two each in Perquimans and Gates counties — have died from complications associated with the respiratory disease.
Pasquotank's case count rose to 204, with 47 of them considered active. Among other counties in ARHS district, only Camden with 13, had more than eight active cases.
A total of 507 area residents who've contracted COVID-19 — more than 80 percent of all cases — have recovered from it, according to ARHS.
The regional health department also released its weekly surveillance report on COVID-19 case trends on Friday. According to that report, the eight-county region's cases of COVID-19 appear to have grown by 100 every two weeks since April 23.
The report also shows new daily cases of COVID-19 in the region have only grown by more than 15 once in the past month and by more than 10 cases three times.
The region's number of active cases rose above 120 only during the period of late May until about June 7, according to the report.
The report also continues to show Black residents contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate than whites in the region among those whose race was disclosed. More than 40 percent of those contracting the virus in the region are Black while more than 35 percent are white.
The race of more than 21 percent of those contracting COVID-19 in the region is listed as "unknown" while another 2 percent are of mixed race. ARHS has said the unknown category includes persons who either did not state their race or have not had their race recorded yet.
Those figures are different from state trends which show more whites than Blacks — 55 percent versus 24 percent — contracting COVID-19.
Forty-one percent of the region's COVID-19 cases are persons ages 25-49. That compares to 45 percent of persons of that age group for the state.
More than 28 percent of the region's cases are persons age 65 and older. Only 12 percent of the state's total cases — 62,142 as of Sunday — are in that age group, however.
Persons 50-64 comprise 24 percent of the region's COVID-19 cases. Twenty percent of the state's cases are in that age group.
A majority of positive cases in both the region and the state are female — 55 percent and 53 percent, respectively. More men than women have died from COVID-19, however.
State data, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, show 53 percent of all COVID-19 deaths have been male. ARHS hasn't released figures on deaths. However, the DHHS website shows 22 of the 33 deaths in the region — more than 66 percent — have been male.
The region's deaths from COVID-19 by age also mirror the state data. While 80 percent of all statewide deaths — 1,322 as of Sunday — were persons older than 65, 76 percent of the region's deaths — 28 of 33 — were persons in that age range. The other five in the region were between the ages of 50 and 64.
Data on COVID-19 deaths by race show 58 percent of those dying from the disease have been white, 33 percent have been black and 5 percent classified as "other."
Complete data for the region wasn't available from the DHHS website. However, in Pasquotank, the percentages were similar. Sixty-two percent of those who've died have been white and 38 percent have been Black.
In Bertie, however, three of the four persons who've died from COVID-19 were Black. The other was white.
In Perquimans, one Black person and one white person have died from the disease. Data on deaths by race were not available for Hertford or Gates counties.