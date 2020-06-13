The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county health district surpassed 500 on Saturday, as Pasquotank, Camden, Hertford and Currituck all reported new cases.
Pasquotank's case count grew three to 131, Hertford's by six to 149 and Currituck's by one to 16, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Camden case count, long holding at three, doubled to six. The case counts in the four other counties served by Albemarle Regional Health Services, meanwhile, remained unchanged from Friday.
Only 79 — about 15 percent — of the 508 lab-confirmed cases in the eight-county region were active as of Saturday, according to ARHS data. Only Hertford, with 26, and Pasquotank, with 25, had more than 12 active cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases grew to 42,676 on Saturday, an increase of 1,423 from Friday. The number of virus-related deaths grew to 1,104, an increase of 12.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide climbed to 823, an increase of 63 from Friday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests in the state increased by more than 15,800 to 611,690.