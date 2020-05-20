The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county district surpassed 300 cases this week, as Bertie, Pasquotank, Hertford and Camden all reported new cases of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the statewide total of COVID-19 cases surpassed 20,000 and the number of deaths climbed past 700.
As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide rose to 20,122, an increase of 677 from Tuesday. The number of deaths rose to 702, an increase of 20. The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 31 to 554. The number of completed COVID-19 cases rose to 265,008, an increase of 12,595 from Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in ARHS' eight-county region remained at 13. Six of those deaths have been reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center, an Elizabeth City nursing home.
Fifty-four COVID-19 cases have been reported at the nursing home, 18 involving staff members and 36 involving residents. All six deaths have been residents.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported this week that the number of COVID-19 patients who've recovered from the virus reached 11,637. That apparently includes 218 COVID-19 patients in ARHS' eight-county district.
According to ARHS, 10 of Currituck's 11 cases are now considered to have recovered and two of Camden's three cases have recovered. Elsewhere, 58 of Pasquotank's 90 cases have recovered; 10 of Gates' 14 cases have recovered; 42 of Hertford's 60 cases have recovered; and 74 of Bertie's 98 cases have recovered. In addition, 10 of Chowan's 14 cases have recovered and 12 of Perquimans' 22 cases have recovered.
As a region, 70 percent of the positive cases have recovered from the disease.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also issued new guidelines last week on who should be tested for COVID-19. The new guides recommend clinicians ensure the following have access to COVID-19 testing:
• Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
• Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
• Persons who live in or have regular contact with settings high risk for COVID-19 infections. That would include long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or migrant farmworker camps.
• Persons who are at high risk of severe illness. Examples would include people age 65 and older and people of any age with underlying health conditions.
• Persons who come from "historically marginalized" populations.
• Health care workers or first responders
• Front-line and essential workers such as grocery store clerks and gas station attendants employed where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
DHHS also stated that ARHS' eight regional offices are COVID-19 testing sites. Those locations include:
• Bertie County Health Department at 102 Rhodes Ave., Windsor
• Camden County Health Department at 160 U.S. Highway 158, Bldg B, Camden
• Chowan County Health Department at 202 W Hicks St., Edenton
• Currituck County Health Department at 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck
• Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gatesville
• Hertford County Health Department at 828 S Academy St., Ahoskie
• Pasquotank County Health Department at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City
• Perquimans County Health Department at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford.
A spokeswoman for ARHS said the agency could not release an accurate figure on how many COVID-19 tests have been conducted at the sites, since the agency "primarily served as (specimen) collectors for private labs as well as the state lab."
DHHS also listed Sentara Albemarle Medical Center as a testing site, stating it has "multiple locations." A spokeswoman said Wednesday she needed to clarify that information before commenting.