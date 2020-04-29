The region’s COVID-19 case count rose by eight to 140 on Wednesday, as Currituck, Hertford and Perquimans counties reported more cases of the highly contagious coronavirus.
Statewide, the total of cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus grew by nearly 400 to 10,000. The number of deaths, meanwhile, grew to 354, an increase of 12 from Tuesday.
Currituck, whose number of COVID-19 cases has been at two for weeks, increased to five on Wednesday. Hertford’s rose to 34 and Perquimans’ increased to 13.
The case counts for the other four counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county district remained unchanged from Tuesday.
Of the 140 COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region, 57 are considered active. Seventy-nine patients have recovered from the disease. Four patients have died.
The number of counties with at least one COVID-19 case rose to 98 on Wednesday, as Hyde became the last county in eastern North Carolina to report a case of the virus. Only two western North Carolina counties — Avery and Yancy — don’t have a lab-confirmed case.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 551, an increase of 88. The number of completed COVID-19 tests reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, jumped to 118,440, an increase of 5,688.
In another COVID-19 development, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday formation of the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, an effort to help stop spread of the disease.
Contact tracing is the process of notifying persons who’ve been in contact with someone diagnosed or exposed to someone with COVID-19 as a way to stop what DHHS called “chains of transmission.” The notification helps those people take precautions to avoid infecting others.
Partnering with DHHS in the tracing collaborative are Community Care of North Carolina and the N.C. Area Health Education Centers. Both will work with Partners in Health, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit with experience in contact tracing. All three will coordinate with the contact tracing efforts already underway at local health departments.
DHHS said it expects the collaborative will hire and train up to 250 people to support local contact tracing efforts. The contact tracing staff will then be deployed to areas where they are most needed, DHHS said.
According to DHHS, recruitment for those contact tracing positions has already started. Interested applicants can visit the collaborative’s webpage at https://www.communitycarenc.org/.
Special consideration will be given to those who are unemployed, have community engagement experience and live in the communities where they’ll be working, DHHS said.