New COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services eight-county public health district surged by more than 1,000 in one week — the largest single weekly increase since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
Active cases of the coronavirus, meanwhile, have risen in the health district by 137 since Dec. 28, increasing to more than 450. That was the highest number of active cases since the fall.
ARHS also reported the region’s first COVID-related deaths in 2022: one in Pasquotank County and one in Chowan County. Both persons were over 65, the agency said. Three-hundred sixty-seven people have died from COVID in the eight counties since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Battle Betts Jr., ARHS director, said in a press release Tuesday that the surges in new and active cases show the need for more residents of the eight counties to get vaccinated, particularly as omicron, the newest variant of the virus, causes more infections.
“With COVID-19 cases rising, getting a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine or getting vaccinated if you aren’t already, dramatically decreases the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the omicron variant,” he said. “Vaccines remain the most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and our loved ones from becoming seriously ill from the COVID-19 virus.”
Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases broke records three times last week, reaching 19,620 on Saturday, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. More than 80% of the new cases are attributed to the omicron variant, new Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Betts announced several weeks ago that lab testing had confirmed a case of omicron in Chowan County. Asked Tuesday if the new variant was the cause of the surge in cases since Dec. 28, ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said, “It’s safe to assume that the omicron variant is circulating within our communities.”
DHHS also reported Tuesday that COVID hospitalizations exceeded 3,000 on Monday and that just over 600 of those patients were in intensive care units. Kinsley said more than 87% of those in ICU beds were unvaccinated.
As of Monday, eight COVID patients were being treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. That represented 10% of the hospital’s total in-patients.
ARHS data show Pasquotank reporting the largest increase in new cases (219) and fourth-largest increase (40) in active cases since Dec. 28. As of Tuesday, Pasquotank had reported 5,987 total cases and 96 active cases.
Hertford County reported the second-largest increase in new cases (196) and largest increase in active cases (54). As of Tuesday, Hertford had reported 3,192 total cases (becoming the third county in the region to surpass 3,000 cases) and 88 active cases.
Chowan County reported the third-largest increase in new cases (185) and second-largest increase in active cases (43). As of Tuesday, Chowan had reported 2,676 total cases and 93 active cases.
Bertie County was fourth in new cases (140) and third in active-case increase (41). As of Tuesday, Bertie had reported 2,796 total cases and 80 active cases.
Currituck County was fifth in new cases (135) but actually saw its active cases fall by 27 to 45. As of Tuesday, it had reported 3,389 total cases.
ARHS’ press release on Tuesday didn’t include any updated figures on vaccinations in the eight-county region. But according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, more than 103,000 first doses of vaccine have been distributed to persons 5 and older in the eight counties. More than 79,500 persons in that age group are now fully vaccinated. Among the eight counties, Camden had the highest percentage of persons over 5 fully vaccinated: 57.7%. Currituck was next with 56.3%, Chowan third with 55.5%, and Pasquotank fourth with 54.2%.
The counties in the health district with the lowest percentage of persons 5 and older fully vaccinated were Hertford (47%), Perquimans (47.3%), Bertie (50.6%), and Gates (51.6%).