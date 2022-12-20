HERTFORD — Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter has been named Northeast Regional Principal of the Year.
That recognition makes Lassiter one of eight finalists across the state for North Carolina Principal of the Year.
The current N.C. Principal of the Year, Patrick Greene of Greene Central High School in Snow Hill, joined Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and other local school officials at Hertford Grammar School Tuesday afternoon to surprise Lassiter with the news of his selection as Regional Principal of the Year.
Lassiter said after being presented a plaque by Greene that the award is as much a recognition of the teachers and staff at Hertford Grammar as it is of him.
“I believe that Principal of the Year is not an individual award, it’s a school award,” Lassiter said.
He said he looks forward to telling that story of the staff’s collaborative success as he moves forward as a candidate for state principal of the year.
“I consider myself blessed to serve the best staff in North Carolina, regardless of where this path leads,” Lassiter said.
Tony Coley, a former principal at Northside Elementary School in Elizabeth City and a current staff member at Elizabeth City State University, served as a member of the panel that selected Lassiter to be the region’s principal of the year. He told The Daily Advance Tuesday that Lassiter’s pride in his staff and appreciation for their work was one of the things that set him apart from others being considered.
Turner congratulated Lassiter on receiving the honor. She thanked the Hertford Grammar staff for its good work before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lassiter was a North Carolina Teaching Fellow and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from N.C. State University and a master of school administration degree from ECSU.
After graduating from N.C. State in 2009, Lassiter taught math in grades 9-12 and coached two sports at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton. He became a teacher at Perquimans County High School in 2011 and was there until he moved to Chowan Middle School as principal in 2015.
Greene explained that the North Carolina Principal of the Year serves as an ambassador for principals across the state. The position includes serving on the State Board of Education in an advisory role and working with members of the General Assembly in crafting school-related legislation.
“You’re the mouthpiece for all of (the principals),” Greene said.
Turner said it was an exciting day for Perquimans County Schools.
“It’s great way to go out for the Christmas holidays,” Turner said.
