Another 3,490 residents of Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 last week while another 1,300 received their first dose of vaccine, ARHS reported Friday.
That means 61,863, or 49.25 percent of all adults 18 and older in the region are now fully vaccinated while 67,276, or 53.56 percent, have had at least one shot of vaccine, ARHS data show.
ARHS also reported Friday that four more area residents died from complications related to COVID-19 last week, the largest weekly number in more than a month.
Two of those who died were Chowan County residents and two were residents of Perquimans County. All were over 65 and died from complications from the disease, ARHS said. A total of 263 residents of the eight-county region have now died from COVID-19.
Other COVID-19 trends moved in a positive direction. Only 112 new COVID cases were reported in the eight-county region as of Thursday. That's down from the 126 new cases reported the previous week. The number of active COVID cases also fell — from 142 a week ago to 97 last week. Nearly a third of the current active cases were in Pasquotank County.
The region's positive test rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — also fell by 1.21 percent to 6.72 percent for the week ending in May 1. The positive test rate rose the week before — the week ending April 24 — by 1.12 percent.
The positive test rate fell at the same time that more people got tested: 1,659 versus 1,430 who got tested the week ending April 24. Both the latest number of weekly tests and test rate are for the week prior to the one that just ended.
This past week was the first week ARHS offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through mass drive-through clinics. ARHS said it administered 150 first doses of vaccine and 390 second doses through Thursday. Because the J&J vaccine only requires a single dose, the 390 second-dose figure includes the J&J vaccinations, ARHS Director Battle Betts confirmed Saturday.
ARHS offered the J&J vaccine at mass clinics in Bertie, Chowan and Gates counties this week. The agency plans to host J&J clinics in its other five counties next week, starting with one at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Two J&J vaccine clinics will be held on Tuesday: one at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, in Currituck County; the other at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. Both clinics are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A J&J clinic will also be held at Camden Intermediate School at 123 Noblitt Road, Camden, on Wednesday, followed by a J&J clinic at College of The Albemarle's Elizabeth City campus at 1208 N. Road Street on Thursday. Both those clinics will also be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ARHS continues to offer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine by appointment at its eight health departments in the region.