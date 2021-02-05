One-hundred seventy-four more Albemarle residents were unemployed in December than in November, raising the five-county region’s jobless rate to 5.7%.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s latest county-level data, 2,674 residents were unemployed in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties in December. That compares to 2,500 who filed unemployment claims in November.
Despite the uptick in unemployment claims, the combined workforce in all five counties grew in December. Thanks largely to an increase of more than 50 new workers joining the labor force in Pasquotank, the number of employed in the area grew to 46,242, up from 46,110 in November. All five counties saw workforce increases.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits decreased for the second straight month, falling by a little more than 4,300 to 297,387, keeping the state’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, at 6%. The seasonally adjusted rate for November also was 6%.
The state’s labor force, meanwhile, increased by more than 11,600 workers to 4.99 million.
All five area counties reported increases in their numbers of unemployed, with Pasquotank and Currituck responsible for 61% of the increase.
Currituck and Camden counties continued to post the lowest jobless rates in the region, although both slipped slightly in the state rankings. Camden slipped from fifth-lowest to sixth-lowest and Currituck’s rate, ranked fourth-lowest last month, slipped to eighth-lowest.
Both counties posted unemployment rates in December of 5%, a .3% increase from November’s adjusted rate of 4.7%. Both counties’ unemployment rates were still more than 1.6% higher — Currituck’s was 1.8% higher — than they were a year ago in December 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Perquimans reported the region’s highest increase in joblessness in December: .6%. Its rate was 6%, up from 5.4% in November. Its pre-COVID jobless rate in November 2019 was 4.4%. After having the state’s 36th lowest rate in November, Perquimans’ ranking fell to 53.
Chowan reported the second-largest increase in unemployment in December: .5%. Its rate was 5.8%, compared to 5.3% in November. Chowan had the state’s 46-lowest rate in December after having the 31st-lowest rate in November. Chowan’s pre-COVID jobless rate in December 2019 was 2% lower: 3.8%.
Pasquotank’s jobless rate rose by .4% in December. Its 6.6% rate was the state’s 75th lowest after ranking 65th lowest in November. Elizabeth City’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose .4% to 6.2%. Pasquotank’s pre-COVID jobless rate was a full 2.6% lower in December 2019. Elizabeth City’s jobless rate was 2.2% lower then.
Both Pasquotank and Perquimans had rates equal to or higher than the state rate, breaking a streak of five months when no area county had a higher rate than the state.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical increase in jobless claims in December: 63. Its number of residents filing unemployment claims climbed to 1,111, up from 1,048 in November. It also reported the largest increase in persons joining the workforce: 53, raising its total to 16,864.
Currituck reported the second-largest numerical increase in jobless claims: 44. Currituck’s number of residents filing for unemployment climbed to 694. Its workforce grew, however, by 24.
Chowan’s total jobless claims rose by 29 in December to 342. Its workforce also grew by 27 to 5,875.
In Camden, 11 more people filed unemployment claims in December than November. Two-hundred thirty claims were filed, compared to 219 in November. The county’s workforce, meanwhile, grew by 9 to 4,641.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment increased in 55 North Carolina counties in December, decreased in 28 others and remained unchanged in 17. In addition, eight counties — including Camden and Currituck — reported rates of 5% or lower, while only one county — Scotland, with a rate of 10.2% — had a rate of 10% or above. By comparison, 13 counties had a rate of 5% percent or less in November.