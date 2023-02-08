Registration is now underway for the 28th annual TarWheel Cycling event that will spin through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties Saturday, April 15.
Cyclists will have three course options for the untimed, recreational ride: a 33-mile ride, 62-mile ride, or 100-mile ride.
According to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, each route will take riders along the Elizabeth City and Hertford waterfronts. She said riders will pass through "beautiful, majestic rural communities, passing farmlands, pastures, barns, and historic homes" and they're liable to see horses, cows, birds, turtles, and other wildlife.
A number of "support and gear" stops will be set up along the routes to help cyclists refuel with devilled eggs, banana bread, smoothies, sweet potato biscuits, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, local barbecue and traditional proteins and snacks. A picnic at Charles Creek Park will complete the event.
Registration starts at 7 p.m. with "Balls, Bacon, Bananas and Brews" and each course starts at Dog Corner Park at 600 Southern Avenue in Elizabeth City's downtown area. Each rider will
This year's ride will be held in memory of Ed Taylor, who died the day of last year's TarWheel race, Malenfant said.
"Ed was a huge part of the area cycling community, led and organized the TarWheel event for years, and was president of the River City Cycling Club for many years," she said.
The event draws cyclists from across the mid-Atlantic region and across the country, Malenfant said.
Cyclists are encouraged to pick up their packets Friday, April 14, in Pailin's Alley, and receive a ticket for a free craft beer at participating venues during the event.
The registration cost through Feb. 28 is $45, $50 between March 1 and April 8, and $55 after April 8.
Online registration ends April 14 at 7 p.m. Walkup registrations the day of the event will be accepted. Participants will receive a free T-shirt but won't be guaranteed for registrants after April 5.