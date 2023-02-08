TarWheel 1

Registration is now underway for the 28th annual TarWheel Cycling event that will spin through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties Saturday, April 15.

 Kesha Williams photo

Cyclists will have three course options for the untimed, recreational ride: a 33-mile ride, 62-mile ride, or 100-mile ride.