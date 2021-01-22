Registration for the virtual Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K to be held on March 6 is now open.
The inaugural event was scheduled to be run in-person last September and it was then rescheduled for March before finally being cancelled last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first in-person event is now scheduled to be run in March 2022 but race organizers Visit Elizabeth City and the U.S. Coast Guard decided last October to have the inaugural run virtually this March.
“We still can’t host an event with 5,000 people so we have gone virtual,” said Visit EC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux. “The website coastguardrun.com is live to register. We are super excited.”
Runners can run the virtual race anytime through March and wherever they choose.
“Run your own race, at your own pace, in your own space all while paying homage to our United States Coast Guard men and women,” says a statement on the race website coastguardrun.com.
Registration for the March 6 virtual run is $45 and all runners receive a swag package that includes a custom bib, marathon t-shirt and interactive finisher’s medal. Runners can register on the race website.
Base Elizabeth City Cmdr. Brook Sherman said the Coast Guard is excited about the virtual run in March. He said the Coast Guard is looking forward to welcoming runners in-person to Elizabeth City in 2022. Organizers are expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 runners for the first in-person event next year.
The Coast Guard is the last military branch without an official marathon. A full marathon is expected to be added in 2023.
“It’s a huge deal because there are very few events that the Coast Guard has officially sanctioned for trademark use,” Sherman said. “I am actually a runner and this works great because I run over 1,000 miles a year. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this.”