More than 1,500 runners have already registered for at least one in-person race in next month’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Weekend in Elizabeth City, surpassing the total number of runners who participated in the event last year.

According to Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux, 415 runners had registered for the in-person full marathon as of Thursday. Another 565 had signed up for the in-person half marathon and 545 for the in-person 5K race.