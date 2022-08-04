Inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, March 5, 2022

Registration for next year’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon opened Thursday. The 2023 marathon is slated for the weekend of March 2-4 and will include a marathon, a half marathon, a 5K run, as well as virtual events.

Registration for next year’s Coast Guard Marathon opened Thursday, which also happened to be the U.S. Coast Guard’s 232nd anniversary.

“Elizabeth City is proud to be the home of the Coast Guard Marathon, and we look forward to welcoming participants from around the United States and beyond to take part in the second annual in-person race, which honors and celebrates the Coastie spirit,” said Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, the city and county’s local tourism agency and the marathon’s coordinator.