...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Registration for next year’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon opened Thursday. The 2023 marathon is slated for the weekend of March 2-4 and will include a marathon, a half marathon, a 5K run, as well as virtual events.
Registration for next year’s Coast Guard Marathon opened Thursday, which also happened to be the U.S. Coast Guard’s 232nd anniversary.
“Elizabeth City is proud to be the home of the Coast Guard Marathon, and we look forward to welcoming participants from around the United States and beyond to take part in the second annual in-person race, which honors and celebrates the Coastie spirit,” said Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, the city and county’s local tourism agency and the marathon’s coordinator.
According to Ruffieux, next year’s marathon will feature an improved course that “will showcase even more local landmarks, while still offering the unique opportunity to run on base Elizabeth City.”
Speaking at last week’s meeting of the Tourism Development Authority, Ruffieux said Visit Elizabeth City officials would attend Base Elizabeth City’s Coast Guard Day celebration on Thursday to help promote the marathon. The tourism agency also will attend Base Portsmouth’s Coast Guard Day celebration on Saturday, according to Ruffieux.
“We’re doing everything we can to get the word out even earlier than we did last year,” she said.
Ruffieux announced Visit Elizabeth City is making “very exciting improvements” to the marathon route. The improvements are being made in partnership with Base Elizabeth City and TCOM.
For instance, TCOM will open its rear gate and allow the runners to make a full lap around the massive World War II-era airship hangar, which towers over the tree line and is visible from Camden County.
“We’re super excited,” Ruffieux said.
The inaugural marathon course carried runners along Small Drive, which runs behind TCOM and the hangar was in the distance.
“Now, they get to run around it,” Ruffieux said. “So, very, very cool.”
Also in the first marathon, the course wound through the base along the main road.
“This year we’re going to come in and run down the airstrip,” Ruffieux said. “No other race does that.”
She told the board those are the kinds of improvement that should drive even more runners’ interest in the marathon.
“Because you can’t do that anywhere else, so we’re super excited,” Ruffieux said.
Next year’s marathon will again offer runners views of the Pasquotank River and include a trek through the Elizabeth City State University campus, before finishing at the starting point in downtown.
For information on how to register for next year’s Coast Guard Marathon, visit the website coastguardmarathon.com.
The inaugural marathon, held March 3-5, drew 1,472 runners from 45 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and three U.S. territories. Nearly 1,800 runners from around the world ran one of the three virtual races.
Ruffieux announced earlier this month that the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon weekend contributed $700,000 to the Pasquotank County economy. An economic impact study of the first event showed that the marathon resulted in $488,043 in local business sales, generated $23,777 in local taxes and supported 256 jobs. Another $214,000 was raised from indirect economic activity, the report showed.