Registration is underway for the 2023 Northeastern North Carolina Craft Workshop scheduled for later this spring.
The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9-10 at the Vernon G. James Research & Extension Center at the Tidewater Research Station on N.C. Highway 32 in Plymouth.
According to NC Cooperative Extension, the workshop is designed for “everyone and anyone interested in learning a craft whether hobbyist, adult or youth groups, craft teachers, (or) small business persons.”
Classes will include basketry-shoulder strap pouch and bowl with wooden base; crochet, decoy carving and painting, beginner embroidery, fishing fly tying, jewelry Christmas tree, painting in acrylic, painting with alcohol ink, painting with watercolors, and needle felted cardinal portrait, among others.
The registration fee is $12 per day. Fees are non-refundable, but transferable, and must be received by March 17. Class kit fees will vary.
Registration forms will be accepted on a first come, first served basis until March 17. Registration forms and class information can be requested from the Pasquotank County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, or by calling 252-338-3954.
This workshop is conducted by Northeastern North Carolina Craft Workshop volunteers and co-sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension.