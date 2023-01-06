Registration is underway for the 18th annual Paddle for the Border scheduled for late spring. The popular 7.5-mile canoeing and kayaking trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal from South Mills to Chesapeake, Virginia, is scheduled for May 6.
Participants launch from the Dismal Swamp State Park canal bridge and paddle at their own pace to the Ballahack Boat Ramp across the border. The event is limited to 375 paddlers.
The registration fee is $55 per paddler, which includes a "grab-and-go" breakfast, picnic lunch at the end of the event, and a choice of a Paddle for the Border T-shirt or hat.
Registration continues through March 13 or until the event is full. Late registration will be March 14 but must be done online and will include a $10 late fee.
Registration for the event typically fills up before the deadline.
Paddlers can register online at www.cityofchesapeake.net/paddle or by mail at 2356 U.S. Highway 7 North, South Mills, NC 27976, or in person at that address. Paddlers must sign and submit a waiver form as well as a registration form. To obtain a registration packet or for more information about the event, call 252-771-8333.
Paddle for the Border is a joint effort of Dismal Swamp State Park; the Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism; the Camden County Tourism Development Authority; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.