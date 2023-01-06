Paddle for Border 1

Registration is underway for the 18th annual Paddle for the Border scheduled for late spring. The popular 7.5-mile canoeing and kayaking trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal from South Mills to Chesapeake, Virginia, is scheduled for May 6.

 Kesha Williams photo

CAMDEN — Registration is underway for the 18th annual Paddle for the Border scheduled for late spring.

The popular 7.5-mile canoeing and kayaking trek on the Dismal Swamp Canal from South Mills to Chesapeake, Virginia, is scheduled for May 6.