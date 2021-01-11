Albemarle Regional Health Services has established a registration system for those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, and residents of the eight-county region who are 75 and older will be the first in line for the shots.
ARHS announced the new registration system Monday. It replaces the first come, first serve system ARHS used at eight regional clinics last week to distribute 8,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.
ARHS said persons 75 and older will get first priority for COVID vaccinations under the new registration system. They’re being asked to visit ARHS’ website and register for vaccinations at https://www.arhsnc.org/information/COVID-19/vaccines/.
ARHS said it’s currently collecting names and contact information for those 75 and older to “document actual demand” for the vaccine among that age group so clinics can be scheduled next week. Right now, those clinics are scheduled to be held Jan. 19-22, the agency said.
ARHS also plans to use the registration site going forward to schedule future clinics.
According to ARHS, it expects to receive a total of 2,800 doses of the vaccine, and distribution will be divided among its eight counties the following way: Pasquotank County will get 600 doses; Currituck County will get 500 doses; Hertford County 400 doses; Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans counties will get 300 doses each; and Gates and Camden counties will get 200 each.
“We have set the allocation for each county and the first individuals signed up and registered through this link will be contacted to receive vaccine,” ARHS said. “You can only register for one county; if you register for more than one county, your name will be removed.”
At ARHS’ website, residents should find the link for their county, click on it and sign up.
ARHS emphasized that only those 75 and older can register for an appointment and the survey links will be disabled once the allotment for that county is reached.
“ARHS hopes that the online registration form will help meet the demand for the COVID-19 vaccines across the region,” agency Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said. “We encourage Phase 1b group 1 individuals 75 and older to register so we can ensure you have access to the vaccine.”
Betts said ARHS knows not everyone 75 and older has access to the internet or to email. He asked them to call the agency for help signing up. The agency can be reached at 252-338-4448.
“We also ask that neighbors help neighbors,” he said. “Please reach out to your family and friends who are in this age group and help them with the registration process.”
ARHS said clinics administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be scheduled the last week of January and the first week of February. Specific dates and times will be announced soon.