New Superior Court Judge Eula Reid expressed gratitude and excitement following her appointment to the judgeship this week by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“I am overwhelmed,” Reid, a District Court judge said Wednesday, a day after Cooper tapped her to fill the court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge J.C. Cole on March 31.
“I am so excited and humbled to succeed Judge Cole on the Superior Court bench,” Reid said. “I am honored that the governor has selected me to serve as a Superior Court judge.”
Reid, a Democrat first elected to the District Court in the 1st Judicial District in 2006, noted that her appointment to Superior Court is only until next year, when she will have to stand for election for an eight-year term.
Reid said she “absolutely” is going to run for the judgeship in 2022.
At least one other candidate, District Attorney Andrew Womble, a registered Republican, has already announced he plans to run for the judgeship next year as well.
Reid, believed to be the first woman to serve as a Superior Court judge in the 1st Judicial District and only the second African-American woman to serve as a judge in the district, noted that voters in the seven-county district have voted for her several times for the District Court bench. She says voters believe she’s done a good job as a District Court judge and her goal is to “work just as hard on the Superior Court bench.”
The 1st Judicial District includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Before becoming a judge, Reid served as an assistant district attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the 1st Prosecutorial District and as an adjunct professor at Elizabeth City State University. Reid earned her bachelor of arts degree at ECSU and her law degree at North Carolina Central University School of Law.