District Court Judge Eula Reid confirmed this week she is interested in succeeding Judge J.C. Cole on the Superior Court bench when Cole’s retirement takes effect at the end of the month.
Reid said Monday she has formally requested that Gov. Roy Cooper appoint her to Cole’s seat in the 1st Judicial District when he retires March 31.
“I absolutely am,” Reid said Monday when asked whether she’s interested in being appointed to Cole’s seat.
Cole said last week that he had recommended to Cooper that he appoint Reid to the seat. Under state law, governors fill all judicial vacancies in the state.
Reid said her understanding of the judicial appointment process is that those interested in being appointed submit letters of interest to the governor.
She said she sent a letter to Cooper expressing her interest in the appointment but had not heard anything about the governor’s expected timetable for making an appointment.
A spokesperson for Cooper’s office did not immediately respond to an email on Tuesday.
Lauren Arizaga-Womble, president of the 1st Judicial District Bar, said the Bar recommends candidates for District Court judgeships but not for those in Superior Court. The process is spelled out in state law, she said.
Reid was first elected to the District Court bench in 2006, filling a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Grafton Beaman.
The 1st Judicial District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties.