A swearing-in ceremony Wednesday completed Eula Reid’s journey following in the footsteps of her mentor, retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole.
“I also want to thank Gov. (Roy) Cooper for appointing me to succeed the legend, my mentor, the Honorable J.C. Cole,” Reid told an audience of about 40 fellow judges, attorneys, retired officials and friends and family.
Reid was appointed by Cooper to fill the vacant seat on the Superior Court bench in the 1st Judicial District in April. The judgeship had for years been held by Cole prior to his retirement on March 31.
Wednesday’s ceremony was held at The Carolina Center at Corporate Drive and was presided over by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett. Administering Reid’s oath of office was Cheri Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court and now a candidate for U.S. Senate.
Reid has known and worked with Cole for many years. She originally worked as assistant district attorney for the 1st Judicial District when Cole was a judge for the 1st District. The two also share something in common: both were originally appointed to the Superior Court by a governor. Former Gov. Beverly Perdue appointed Cole to fill the seat of Richard Parker in 2009.
Reid and Cole also worked as fellow judges for about three years after Reid was first elected a District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District. That was in 2006 and it was a position Reid held up till her appointment to the Superior Court vacancy by Cooper.
“I am so proud of her and the work that she has accomplished,” Cole said of Reid. “She hit the District Court bench under the training she had had under the tutelage of Ronald Penny and his firm, Nancy Lamb and her folks, and others, and never looked back.”
Prior to attending law school at N.C. Central University, Reid worked for Penny, an attorney and current state Department of Revenue secretary. Lamb was a fellow assistant prosecutor who worked with Reid in the District Attorney’s Office. Penny and Lamb were both in attendance at Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
Reid cited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to explain why she was compelled to seek the Superior Court judgeship once held by Cole. Ginsburg’s quote comes from a speech she once made in which she explains what it means to live a successful life.
“And her answer was quite simply, ‘Doing something outside of yourself,’” Reid said.
She also addressed the responsibilities and role of her new office.
“As a Superior Court judge I do believe it is important to be a true professional and to stand and act in a manner that will ensure dignity and trust in the judicial system,” she said. “I will work tirelessly as Superior Court judge to maintain the dignity and confidence in the judicial process, because I believe the people of North Carolina deserve nothing less. I am honored today to be standing here as one of your Superior Court judges.”
There are roughly 100 Superior Court judges in North Carolina, which makes her appointment more special to Reid.
“To be joining those judges with this appointment is astonishing to say the least for me,” she said.
Reid described her experience serving 14 years as a judge for the 1st District as a “pleasure and very rewarding to me.”
“I will miss all of my District Court attorneys,” she said, before drawing a laugh with her next statement. “I know you won’t miss me.”
Reid’s first session in Superior Court is next week in Halifax County. To maintain her seat on Superior Court she will have to run as a candidate in the 2022 general election. That is something Reid “absolutely” plans to do, she said.
The Democrat will have at least one challenger. In March, current District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, announced he doesn’t plan to seek re-election as district attorney but instead will run for the Superior Court judgeship.