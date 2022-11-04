Democratic Superior Court Judge Eula Reid is being challenged by Republican District Attorney Andrew Womble for her seat on the bench in Tuesday’s general election.
The term is for eight years.
Reid was appointed in April 2021 by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the vacant Superior Court seat created by the retirement of Judge J.C. Cole. Reid was first elected to the District Court in the 1st Judicial District in 2006 before being appointed to Superior Court.
Womble is in his third term as district attorney for the 1st Prosecutorial District. In 2014, he became the first Republican ever elected district attorney in the district, which includes Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties.
The Daily Advance sent questions to both candidates and their responses follow:
TDA: What makes you qualified to be Superior Court judge?
Reid: “I am a graduate of North Carolina Central University School of Law. After law school, I worked as an assistant district attorney for approximately eight years where I prosecuted cases from minor traffic tickets to murder cases including a capital murder case.
"Further, I have served as a District Court Judge for almost 15 years in this district prior to being appointed by Governor Cooper to fill the seat vacated by the Honorable J.C. Cole. I have had the pleasure of serving as a Superior Court judge for a little over 1½ years. Based on this experience, I believe I am uniquely qualified to continue to serve as Superior Court judge.”
Womble: “I am uniquely qualified to serve as Superior Court judge due to my experience from all four corners of the courtroom. I have served the citizens of the First Judicial District for the last nine years as their district attorney and prior to that I was the chief public defender for nine years.
"Before entering public service 18 years ago, I practiced law both in a small general practice and a large civil defense practice. I have actively engaged in civil trials as plaintiff and defense and in criminal trials as the prosecutor and defense attorney.
"No other candidate has the experience I possess. I have demonstrated a willingness to make demanding decisions under difficult circumstances and always remained professional and respectful to those involved in these decisions.”
TDA: How would you best describe your judicial philosophy?
Womble: “The role of Superior Court judge primarily consists of presiding over terms of court where both civil and criminal jury trials are conducted. In that role, my judicial philosophy is consistent with my oath and that is to ensure that the laws of the state are fairly and equally applied to all. I will serve without fear, favor or reward and free of any political bias.
"Additionally, Superior Court judges must render decisions on the constitutionality of our state laws. In these instances, my judicial philosophy can best be described as conservative constitutionalist. I firmly believe the judiciary has a specific role in our constitutional republic carved out by the framers in both the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions. Judges should act within that framework and be deferential to the laws enacted by the General Assembly.
"Judges should exercise caution and restraint when interpreting the constitutionality of these laws and give the words and phrases of the Constitution their literal meaning and refrain from judicial activism. It is not within the purview of the judiciary to make or enact laws and creating law by judicial fiat is prohibited."
Reid: “My judicial philosophy is simple and straightforward: I believe when people come to court they should be treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their race, gender or economic status. I believe a judge should be fair and impartial in the administration of justice.”
TDA: Campaigning for judge is different than other elected offices. How are you conducting your campaign in an effort to reach voters and ask them for their vote? What are some of the challenges running for judge as compared to other elected offices?
Reid: “I have focused my campaign on my reputation as a judge and my experience that I believe uniquely qualifies me to keep my seat as Superior Court judge. Judicial standards require that all campaign materials are dignified, not intentionally misleading, and do not diminish public confidence in the integrity, impartiality and independence of the judiciary. Confidence in our judicial system is of the upmost importance and these rules are in place for that very purpose.”
Womble: “My campaign has centered around active engagement with voters on a personal level. I have always been active in the seven counties of the First Judicial District by attending various civic organizations and participating in charity events. I really enjoy the personal conversations I am able to have with people in the community regarding their experiences within the court system and their concerns about law and order and public safety.
"Campaigning for judicial office is not much different than campaigning for district attorney and people understand and appreciate the need for judicial candidates to refrain from addressing certain topics. Exercising that restraint means you do a lot more listening and less talking.”
TDA: The shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. and the decision to not charge the three deputies is an issue in at least one other non-judicial local race. Has this issue surfaced in the race for Superior Court judge and what are you hearing from voters regarding the issue?
Womble: “The death of Andrew Brown last year has not been a widely discussed topic on the campaign trail. When the topic has arisen with voters, the majority are thankful that we handled the matter in a professional manner free of incendiary talking points. Voters have been extremely grateful that I requested the North Carolina SBI to conduct an investigation which was extensive and thorough and that I waited for that investigation to conclude before rendering a decision.
"Voters value my willingness to conduct a press conference announcing my decision which fully revealed the results of the investigation and the applicable rule of law and standing behind my decision while answering every question from the gathered media.”
Reid: “I have focused my campaign and governed it in accordance with the requirements of Judicial Standards.”
TDA: What are some other issues that voters are concerned with regarding Superior Court and the campaign?
Reid: “I believe the voters are concerned about justice in this district. This seat is not about politics, it’s about justice. I’m asking voters to look at my reputation as a judge and my more than 16 years of experience as a judge in making their decision of who will have the honor to serve them as their Superior Court judge. If elected, I will continue to work diligently to ensure that this district has fair, impartial and honest justice for everyone.”
Womble: “As it relates to judicial races, voters in the First Judicial District are primarily concerned about three issues: safety in the community and the revolving door of the criminal justice system, strict adherence to the rule of law, and judicial activism.
"The citizens of our communities want safe streets and neighborhoods and for people to be held accountable for their choices and actions. They want their court system to be just and equitable but also sure and swift. The criminal justice system should deter crime, attempt to rehabilitate criminal actors and remove from the community violent criminal actors and those who refuse to obey the law.
"Finally, voters in the First District are concerned with judicial activism by Superior Court judges on 'three judge panels' which can effectively thwart the will of the people by changing or ignoring laws duly enacted by the North Carolina General Assembly.”