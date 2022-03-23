Jesse and Diana Bennett enjoy their morning cups of coffee.
“We love coffee,” Jesse said. “Our first date was to a coffee shop.”
That love has led the Coast Guard couple from coffee sippers to coffee shop owners. Next Friday, April 1, they will celebrate the opening of The Kraken Coffee House, located in the former Pure Oil building at 615 E. Main Street.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a coffee shop,” Diana said.
Jesse and Diana met while both were serving in the Coast Guard. Jesse is still serving and stationed at Base Elizabeth City; Diana is a former boatswain’s mate. She also is the owner of Jade Whale, a skateboard and gift shop located at 605 E. Main Street and near The Kraken.
Diana grew up in Tacoma, Washington, which is not far from Seattle, a city renowned for its coffee culture. Coffee has always been part of her life.
“I feel like coffee shops are such a huge part of the community,” she said.
The Kraken will feature coffee from Raven’s Brew Coffee, a company based in Ketchikan, Alaska. The different roasts customers will find at The Kraken include the strong and bold Dead Man’s Reach, which is accompanied by the company slogan “Served in bed, raises the dead.”
Another roast will include the Raven’s Brew breakfast blend, which is a favorite of the Bennetts.
“That’s kind of what got us through the winters,” Diana said.
There also will be an espresso, a decaf roast and two blends of cold brewed coffee served on tap. Each hot coffee drink will come with one chocolate-covered espresso bean.
The Kraken is a giant sea monster whose roots go back to Scandinavian folklore.
“We’ve always been obsessed with the ocean and deep seas,” Diana said. “We love the fun imagery and relation to our nautical theme.”
As part of the nautical theme, Diana has named all of her latte drinks after famous pirates. For instance, there is the Calico Jack, which includes toffee in its recipe; and the Mary Read, which features coconut cream. Read was a pirate who worked for Calico Jack’s crew in the Caribbean in the early 1700s.
The Kraken’s matcha latte is named for Madame Cheng, a female pirate who operated in the South China Sea in the early 1800s.
The Kraken Coffee House will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It will employ about 12 workers, Diana said.
The Pure Oil building traces its roots to the early 1930s. Signs of the old filling station are still evident, such as the high ceiling to accommodate lifting vehicles high enough to perform maintenance underneath them.
Outside, the cottage-like structure is highlighted by its steep gabled roofs with blue tile and brick surface.
Inside, one wall features the artwork of local artist Jessa Kimbra, while on another wall is written, “Meet me at The Kraken,” with the latitude and longitude of the coffee house’s global location written below. An adjacent wall is adorned with a large, tattered black flag with skull and crossbones, another bit of pirate imagery.
Diana’s interest in the Pure Oil building goes back to 2004 when she and her husband were previously assigned to the local base. The two thought it would make the perfect place for a coffee shop.
She described the Pure Oil building as an “Alice in Wonderland” house that needs to be shared with the community.
“It’s too beautiful to not have people going in and out of all day long,” she said.