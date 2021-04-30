Remembering Andrew Brown Jr.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Northeast North Carolina.
* TIMING...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up of 30 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to near 80.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to
develop today, especially from early afternoon through the
early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&