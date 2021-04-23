For a third straight day on Friday, protesters took to Elizabeth City streets to protest the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy.
By late afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed that three deputies involved in Brown’s shooting had resigned and seven others are on administrative leave.
Wooten did not name the employees and county officials did not provide a requested list of sheriff’s department employees and their current employment status.
According to The Associated Press, recordings of scanner traffic compiled by broadcastify.com from the morning of the shooting include emergency personnel indicating that Brown was shot in the back.
An eyewitness has told numerous media outlets that deputies fired shots at Brown as he tried to drive away, and a car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and its back windshield shattered.
Late Friday afternoon, Brown’s family members attended a vigil and balloon release event for the slain man at Waterfront Park. Protesters, meanwhile, continued to march along a number of city streets after dark.
In a related development, City Manager Montre Freeman was interviewed about Brown’s shooting death on CNN host Erin Burnett’s “Outfront” TV show Friday evening.
In another development, Repairers of the Breach announced Friday that civil rights activist the Rev. William Barber will attend a press conference to discuss Brown’s death Saturday at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church at 320 Culpepper Street.
The event, which will also include remarks by Harry Daniels, an Atlanta civil rights attorney representing five of Brown’s children, will be held at 3 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at www.breachrepairers.org/livestream.
During a morning protest, demonstrators broke into two groups and occupied two busy intersections, one at Ehringhaus Street and McArthur Drive, the other at Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard.
Police officers closed roads connecting to the thoroughfares and diverted traffic around the protesters.
Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton, who was participating in the protest at the McArthur Drive-Ehringhaus Street intersection, said the intersection was chosen because it is considered one of the city’s busiest.
He acknowledged that the protest may have had a negative effect on businesses near the intersection, but said that wasn’t the intention.
Protestors chanted “No Justice No Peace” at the corner of Ehringhaus Street and MacArthur Drive, and carried hand-made signs with those same words and similar messages such as “Justice 4 Drew” and “Hands Up Don’t Shoot.” Drew is a reference to Andrew Brown.
The words had an especially personal ring for protestors Rosa Brown and Tiffany Harvey, who are cousins of Browns by marriage.
“We want to know what really took place,” Rosa Brown said.
She said the family is being told that Brown was resisting arrest, “but I don’t believe that and I won’t believe it unless I see it.”
Asked if she had been told that by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, she said no one from the sheriff’s office had spoken with her.
Harvey, who alternated holding up signs that read “Justice 4 Drew” and “Hands Up Don’t Shoot,” said some of her children attended school with some of her cousin Drew’s children. She remembers him as “always smiling” and a “good father.”
Rosa Brown, who is Harvey’s mother, explained that she married into the family by marrying Drew Brown’s first cousin. But she said she knew him long before she married into the family.
“I knew him when he was born,” she said, describing him as “a lively person” who liked to dance and listen to music.
She said that while he might fight if provoked, he would not ever start a fight and did not carry a weapon.
“He did not carry a gun,” she said. “I never knew him to carry a gun.”
Brown said the loss is hard for the family.
“It hurts a lot,” she said. “It hurts like a knife.”
Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said Friday afternoon that protests during the day had been uneventful and protesters had been peaceful.