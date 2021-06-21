Robert L. "Bobby" Vaughan Sr. set a standard of excellence during his 37-year career as Elizabeth City State University's head men's basketball coach, winning 502 games and two Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships.
From now on, every CIAA men's basketball coach fortunate to be named the conference's coach of the year will have their name linked to Vaughan's record of excellence.
CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams announced Saturday that the conference's men’s basketball coach of the year award has been renamed the Robert L. “Bobby” Vaughan Sr. CIAA Coach the Year Award.
McWilliams made the announcement at a memorial service for Vaughan, who died May 5 at age 93. Several hundred people attended the service at the gym named for Vaughan — the R.L. Vaughan Center — on the ECSU campus.
Vaughan spent his entire career with ECSU, becoming the university’s first coach in 1949 at the age of 21 and its first athletic director in 1957. He would also serve as the first chairman of the university’s Department of Physical Education from 1957 to 1978.
“(Vaughan’s) contributions were enormous and his legacy will remain forever in this conference,” McWilliams said.
Abdul Rasheed, a 1971 ESCU graduate who was part of the school’s 1969 championship basketball team, visited Vaughan along with several others the day Vaughan went into hospice care.
Rasheed said Vaughan had no fear of death and his “attitude was about us.”
“As we sat there with Coach Vaughan, he was his usual self,” Rasheed said. “Coach Vaughan said to us, ‘I have been blessed with a long life.’ I was sitting there and I was amazed at this man’s attitude as they were waiting to move him into hospice. He went out in joy.”
Former Virginia Union University basketball coach Moses Golatt was a long-time friend of Vaughan’s and the two coaches attended the National Association of Basketball Coaches meeting at the NCAA Final Four for 40 years.
Golatt said he plans to salute Vaughan at the NABC meeting next year.
“When I hear (Vaughan’s) name called, I will stand and salute with these words,” Golatt said. “A man of peace, a man of love and a man of hope. But the greatest of these words about Coach Vaughan is that he was a man of love for all mankind.”
Dr. Karrie Dixon recalled that Vaughan stopped by her office for a visit shortly after she became the university’s chancellor in 2018.
“I had heard about Bobby Vaughan but this was the first time I had met him in person,” Dixon said. “Bobby Vaughan always carried himself in a professional manner, and he got right to the point. He shared some valuable information, very sound guidance that I will always cherish.”
Vaughan regularly attended home basketball games until he moved to the Charlotte area in 2019 to be closer to his children.
Dixon said Vaughan was treated like a “legend that he is” when he entered the gym that bears his name.
“Even after he moved to Charlotte, I found myself looking down there for him,” Dixon said while pointing to a corner section of the bleachers. “I will continue to look for Bobby Vaughan sitting in his seat in this place because his legacy will live forever. His spirit will forever live in this place.”
Vaughan was a long-time member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church and church trustee Colton Respass said Vaughan unselfishly gave his time and talents to the church.
“Trustee Vaughan loved his church,” Respass said.
Vaughan was also lauded for his community work that included serving as chairman of the local ABC Board, serving on the Airport Authority and his work at the Museum of the Albemarle among many others. Vaughan became a licensed pilot in the 1970s and continued to fly into his mid-80s.
“Bobby Vaughan brought positive changes to the community,” said the Rev. Ricky Banks. “He was part of the community that cared about people.’’
Letters and proclamations honoring Vaughan were also read from the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame and Gov. Roy Cooper.