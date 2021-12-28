SLIGO — A longtime member of Currituck County’s firefighting and emergency medical services community is being mourned following his death on Christmas Eve.
Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryland Poyner died unexpectedly on Dec. 24 at age 66. Poyner was the Crawford VFD chief for the past several years and served the department for over 40 years, He was also a 20-year career paramedic for Currituck County Emergency Medical Services.
The Crawford VFD announced Poyner’s death with a Facebook post late on Christmas Eve.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Fire Chief Ryland Poyner,” the department wrote. “Chief Poyner was a friend and mentor to many during his years of service with the Crawford Township VFD and Currituck County Fire-EMS. Please keep the Poyner family and our brothers and sisters with the Crawford Township VFD in your prayers during this difficult time.”
Former Crawford volunteer firefighter Brittany Owens posted a heart-felt tribute to Poyner on the department’s Facebook page on Christmas Day. She said Tuesday it took her over a half an hour to write the post, saying she was crying the entire time.
“A Chief, a mentor, a father, a friend and Lord knows so much more,” Owens wrote in part. “Your body is at rest now, and your boots are on the floor. Your time was cut short, your radio’s off. We can’t believe you’re gone. But here in our hearts and duty, we promise you will forever live on. The wisdom you shared and the guidance you gave will be permanently engraved … your love and kindness and gentle touch in all the lives you saved.”
Owens, 29, was a Crawford volunteer from 2015 until two months ago. She most remembers Poyner’s “infectious smile” and calm demeanor.
“He was a wonderful man,” Owens said. “His smile lighted up the entire room. He was always kind and gentle with everyone, a wonderful human being. He never raised his voice, not once.”
Owens also called Poyner an “amazing teacher.”
“As a fire chief, he really handled his role well,” Owens said. “If you had a problem, if you needed help with something, you were never afraid to say, ‘I need help with something.’ Whether it was in the (fire station) bay or on a call, he was always willing to step in and continue teaching.”
Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont, who served on the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board with Poyner, said the county has lost a “reliable and valuable asset.”
“(Poyner) was always focused on what was best for the community,” Beaumont said Tuesday.
Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton called Poyner’s death devastating news.
“When I think of him the first words that come to mind are service above self, and he epitomized that,” Melton said. “He was dedicated to the community and to the volunteer fire department. Our condolences go out to the family and the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department family.’’
Melton said Poyner had “seemingly endless patience” when training volunteer firefighters.
“(Poyner) was always eager to help train a new person and show them the right way to do it,” Melton said. “He did it where he would correct them in a gentle way.’’
Poyner is survived by his wife, Luella, and his daughter, Megan Waldrop. Other survivors include his brother, Ben Poyner, and his sister, Sandra DeBerry.
A celebration of Poyner’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Currituck Middle School, 4263 Caratoke Highway in Barco. His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department.