North Carolina has such a deep historical connection to the U.S. Coast Guard that the state could be referred to as the “North Carolina Navy.”
That’s according to Cmdr. Brook Sherman, commanding officer at Base Elizabeth City. Sherman was speaking at a Veterans Day ceremony held on the lawn at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, Wednesday.
About 50 residents, many of them veterans and some dressed in their former uniforms or sporting an old unit hat to indicate their branch of service, attended the hour-long service.
Also speaking was James Avens Jr., deputy chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department. Avens has a son currently serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.
In his roughly 10-minute address, Sherman highlighted the Coast Guard’s centuries-old presence in North Carolina.
“Our service has a long history in the state of North Carolina,” the commander said.
Sherman, who took command last summer, cited Coast Guard historian William Thiesen’s article, “The Long Blue Line: Coast Guard, the North Carolina Navy.”
In the article, Thiesen discusses the Coast Guard’s role in North Carolina, which dates to the 1790s when its predecessor, the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service, positioned its cutter Diligence in New Bern. A later, 210-foot updated version of the Cutter Diligence called the port in downtown Wilmington home for many years before relocating to Florida.
North Carolina also is home to Coast Guard aviation, Thiesen writes, and Base Elizabeth City began as a Navy base during World War II.
Sherman read Thiesen’s article aloud and concluded by quoting its final line for emphasis: “It is no wonder that many refer to the Coast Guard as the North Carolina Navy.”
Sherman also thanked the veterans in attendance and extended a happy birthday wish to one of the Coast Guard’s fellow military branches.
“I want to particularly recognize the Marine Corps, who yesterday (Tuesday) celebrated their 245th birthday,” Sherman said. “Semper fi, my friends, semper fi.”
Avens began his remarks by thanking the veterans in attendance, as well as all veterans who have served in peace and in war. His remarks focused on the theme of service above self, and he called upon his experiences as a police officer.
“Having served in the field of law enforcement, I think of what kind of difference I want to make in the life of someone else,” he said. “In this profession, unfortunately, I often meet people on their worst day. And I ask myself, ‘What can I do in the course of my duties, as an officer of the law, to make a difference in that person’s life?’”
Avens often turns to his faith in seeking those answers, he said.
Avens said in preparing his remarks he looked back to Sept. 11, 2001, when he had just begun his near 20-year career in law enforcement.
“I thought of the selfless acts of so many individuals on that day who rushed into those burning buildings to save the life of a stranger,” he said. The victims had no idea when they awoke that morning that it would be their last day on earth, Avens said.
“Death is humbling,” he said. “It makes one ponder and truly reflect on the purpose in their life.”
Avens also thought of the nation’s veterans and how so many were quick to volunteer in response to 9/11.
“How so many ordinary men and women decided to pursue the love of their country, over their own wants or needs,” he said. “What a true act of service.”
Members of the VFW Post 6060 Honor Guard also took time to honor one of its members, Mary Parron, who served as an auxiliarist and post volunteer for many years. Parron, 74, is most recently known for performing taps on the bugle during Honor Guard ceremonies.
Sandra Krueger opened the ceremony by singing the national anthem and the Honor Guard rendered a three-volley salute.
In Edenton on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, a Navy veteran, addressed a crowd on hand for America Legion Post 40’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial behind the Chowan County Courthouse.