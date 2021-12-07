Remembering Pearl Harbor

U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Phillip Peden (right) and PFC Christopher Cartwright toss holly branches into the Pasquotank River during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park, Tuesday. Peden is assigned to the Elizabeth City Marine Corps recruiting office. Cartwright is a 2018 Perquimans County High School graduate who also is assigned to the recruiting office. This year marks the 80th anniversary since the Japanese sneak attack on U.S. Naval forces in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.