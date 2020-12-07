Remembering Pearl Harbor

Greg Stafford of the Veterans of Foreign Wars “William Clarence Jackson” Post 6060 tosses a wreath into the Pasquotank River during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park in Elizabeth City, Monday. Jackson was an Elizabeth City native and Navy electrician stationed aboard the USS West Virginia the morning of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. Jackson was among the 2,400 service members killed during the attack. Accompanying Stafford is fellow Post 6060 member Charles Langston.