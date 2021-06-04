russell twiford portrait

Remembering Russell Twiford

C. Everett Thompson II unveils a portrait of Russell E. Twiford during a ceremony at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, Friday afternoon. Twiford, who died in February, was co-founder of Twiford Law Firm, as well a noted developer and philanthropist. Thompson, who also is an attorney, worked at the Twiford Law Firm for eight years.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance