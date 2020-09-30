A ceremony held under just a hint of rain on Tuesday honored Pasquotank County’s only casualty of World War I.
American Legion Post 84 honored its namesake, Cpl. Seth E. Perry, during a near 10-minute ceremony under gray skies.
The service marked Post 84’s third annual Seth E. Perry Memorial Ceremony, but was cut drastically short to about 10 minutes to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
Perry earned the rank of corporal before his death on Sept. 29, 1918, outside Bellincourt, France. He is buried on the west end of the courthouse lawn adjacent to Elliott Street, which on Tuesday was lined with both U.S. flags and several members of Post 84 standing at attention.
In the grass near Perry’s marker, members of the Patriot Guard Riders presented colors. Two veterans presented ceremonial hand salutes at the foot of Perry’s marker and a rendering of taps concluded the service.
Post 84 Commander Scott Perry, who is a descendant of Seth E. Perry, spoke briefly. He said the post’s goal this year is to boost its membership to 200 veterans. With roughly 5,000 veterans in Pasquotank County he didn’t see why that should be a problem.
“We’re looking to grow even more and if we get it over 200 we’ll be right back at mid-1980s (membership) levels,” Perry said.
Seth E. Perry was born Aug. 12, 1893, to Isaac Perry, who was a veteran of the Civil War, and Mary Perry. After joining the U.S. Army, Perry was serving in Company K in the 30th Division of the 119th Infantry Regiment when he was struck down by gunfire. He had been running a message across an open field near Bellincourt, France, when he was shot and died shortly after. Perry had volunteered for the mission after seeing a fellow soldier shot down while also acting as a messenger.
Perry was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Service Cross for bravery for his actions. The award was presented to his mother and is now on display in the courthouse.