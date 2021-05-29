Remembering their sacrifice

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.