Remembering those we’ve lost

Richard Noblitt, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in South Mills, rings the church’s bells during Trinity’s luminary and bell tolling service Sunday evening. The bells were tolled 87 times in memory of church members, area residents and family members who died in 2020. Those remembered represented 23 states and three foreign nations, including Myanmar.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance