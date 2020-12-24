Austin Johnson recently helped bring some holiday cheer to veterans at a nursing home and an assisted living facility in Elizabeth City.
Johnson, a 13-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 158 in Camden County, met with veterans outside both Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center and Waterbrooke Assisted Living Center on Saturday, presenting each with a bag full gifts.
The Elizabeth City-based Disabled Americans Veterans Chapter 64 organization assisted Johnson with the project and several members were on hand Saturday to watch the gift-bag giveaway.
Johnson, who undertook the gift-bag project as part of his effort to attain Eagle Scout status in the Boy Scouts, handed out the gift bags at socially-distanced events in front of each facility.
Johnson got the idea for the project from his great-grandmother, Dorothy Burroughs, who is a member of the local DAV chapter. The DAV usually presents gifts to veterans at Waterbrooke but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on pause this Christmas.
“My great-grandmother told me that they couldn’t do it this year,” Johnson said. “I decided this would be the perfect project and it’s just a small way we can give back to the veterans in our community.”
Local DAV Chapter Commander Connie Mercer said the organization jumped at the opportunity to help Johnson and the veterans at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and Waterbrooke.
“Austin solicited us, and the DAV normally does what he is doing this year,” Mercer said. “Because of COVID, we opted to support him in this project. What it does is it recognizes our veterans and that we haven’t forgot about them despite COVID.’’
The gift bags Johnson assembled included lotions, hand-sanitizer, hats, blankets and soap among other items. The DAV also added puzzle books to the gift bags.
“They are comfort items,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, it will bring them a little joy during the holidays. We want to let them know that there are people out here in the community that care about them.”
Johnson spent over an hour visiting with the veterans and said they all appreciated the gift bags. Both he and the veterans wore masks throughout the event.
“Giving back to the community can really help more than people understand,” Johnson said. “It was a great project to do.’’
Johnson assisted the DAV last year in its gift bag program and Mercer said that knowledge was beneficial this year.
“We want to commend him for the job he did here,” Mercer said.
Johnson is an eighth-grader at Camden Middle School and he has been a Boy Scout for two years.
“Being a Boy Scout allows me to get outside, and it also allows me to help my community,” Johnson said.