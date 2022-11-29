...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 4
Dr. Tiffany Hinton, chief diversity officer at Elizabeth City State University, speaks at a unity service held on the promenade at ECSU Tuesday afternoon to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others during the vigil.
Sgt. Katie Hayden of the Elizabeth City State University campus police, speaks at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States. Hayden was speaking on behalf of the disproportionate number of Native Americans who have gone missing in recent years, particularly in the Western U.S. Hayden's Native American heritage is Chippewa. Students also honored Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.
Pastor Daniel Spence, of Victory Praise and Worship Center, provides words of encouragement at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States at the promenade on campus at Elizabeth City State University, Tuesday. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.
Miss ECSU Tonea Williams (left) reads a poem at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States on the promenade at Elizabeth City State University, Tuesday. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.
Dr. Tiffany Hinton, chief diversity officer at Elizabeth City State University, speaks at a unity service held on the promenade at ECSU Tuesday afternoon to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others during the vigil.
Sgt. Katie Hayden of the Elizabeth City State University campus police, speaks at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States. Hayden was speaking on behalf of the disproportionate number of Native Americans who have gone missing in recent years, particularly in the Western U.S. Hayden's Native American heritage is Chippewa. Students also honored Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.
Pastor Daniel Spence, of Victory Praise and Worship Center, provides words of encouragement at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States at the promenade on campus at Elizabeth City State University, Tuesday. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.
Miss ECSU Tonea Williams (left) reads a poem at a unity service to remember recent victims of violence throughout the United States on the promenade at Elizabeth City State University, Tuesday. Students remembered Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina native and student at Winston-Salem State University who police believe was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico; the six victims in the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia; the five victims of the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, and others.