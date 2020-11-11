HERTFORD — When Bill Smith turned 18, he knew he’d likely be called to serve his country.
It was August 1943, and the U.S. had already been at war with both Imperial Japan and Hitler’s Germany for more than a year and a half. Millions of young men across America had already been mobilized to fight in either the Pacific Theater or the Atlantic Theater of the Second World War; millions more would be called before the war ended in 1945.
Smith knew he, too, soon would get the call. But it wasn’t something he was dreading. Instead, he recalls looking at military service like a ballplayer of the era looked at getting their chance to get in the game and show what they could do.
“You were glad when they called your number and you could step up to the plate and hit the ball out of the ballpark,” he recalled recently. “War is certainly not a pleasant thing. But when you’re in the fight, you do what you can. You make your contribution.”
Smith, who lives in Perquimans County and turned 97 in September, knew how he wanted to contribute.
Growing up in Garner, Smith had taken a national electrician’s course in high school. He also had taken a job right out of high school as an electrician’s helper, working with crews building housing for Navy officers at a new base in Jacksonville, N.C., that today is Marine Corps Air Station New River. He then worked with an electrical “bullgang” at the Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, for seven or eight months, pulling electric cables throughout ships. All that experience working with electricians had helped Smith acquire what he refers to as a “journeyman’s ticket,” allowing him to perform most any kind of electrical work.
So when the time came for him to enlist in the military, Smith knew he had a skill to offer his country. He had no interest in joining the Army. He chose the Navy instead.
After completing boot camp in Bambridge, Maryland, Smith attended an electrician’s school in Rhode Island for four months. He earned the designation Electrician 2nd Class and soon found himself headed for San Francisco, where he would see for the first time the ship that would become his home for the next 25 months.
The USS Miller, a Fletcher class destroyer launched in February 1943, was 376 feet long and had a displacement (weight) of 2,050 tons. It was named for James Miller, a Navy sailor who won the Medal of Honor during the Civil War.
The Miller, according to Smith, had been assigned to the Third Fleet’s Fast Carrier Task Force, the Navy’s main fighting force in the Pacific during World War II. The task force was made up of four aircraft carriers, six to eight support vessels and about 21 destroyers like the Miller. The task force’s destroyers and other supporting ships sailed in a formation centered on each carrier. Their job was to fight off any attacking Japanese planes and keep them from bombing the carriers.
Smith recalls the Miller helping escort some of the most famous aircraft carriers of the Second World War: the USS Essex, USS Saratoga, USS Bunker Hill and the USS Enterprise. He said the task force saw action in at least 21 major engagements during the war between 1944 and 1945. Besides Palau, the Marianas, Guam, Wake and Leyte Gulf, the Miller also fought in the Philippine Sea and was involved in the land invasion of Iwo Jima and the U.S. raids on the Japanese islands of Okinawa, Kyushu, and Honshu.
As an Electrician 2nd Class, Smith was responsible for the proper functioning of generators and electrical circuits throughout the Miller.
With a crew of 300, he recalls there not being a lot of space aboard ship. Each sailor had very limited space to sleep, sit and spend their free time.
“Even though you were pretty cramped, you got used to it,” Smith recalled.
The worst part of life at sea for so long is the feeling of “being cut off from the world,” he said.
But sailors weren’t completely in the dark about life back home.
“We could keep track of what was happening,” Smith recalls. “We got mail about every three months. A PBY (an airplane capable of landing on the sea) would bring a sack of mail for each each destroyer. You’d get 8-10 letters at a time.”
The long intervals between dispatches from home wasn’t a big deal, however, because the delay was the same for every sailor, Smith said.
“It was no different for me than anybody else. We did what we had to do,” he said.
Smith recalls the only time he spent off the Miller during that two-year period happened when the destroyer pulled into a lagoon in the South Central Pacific to resupply its stores. Smith said he and his shipmates set foot on the beach where they were promptly issued “two cans of hot beer.”
Unfortunately, their time away from the ship didn’t last very long. It turned out the beer belonged to British sailors who also were on the beach getting a break from the war.
“They didn’t appreciate us helping ourselves to their beer,” Smith said.
After the sailors from the two Allied nations got into a tussle, the Miller’s crew was ordered back to their ship.
“We didn’t get to go back on the beach again,” Smith said, the regret still palpable in his voice some 76 years later.
Smith said the task force’s mission was to work its way across the Pacific, attacking one island group held by the Japanese at a time, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Japanese home islands. Typically the plan of attack went as follows: the task force would encircle the island targeted. Squadrons of planes aboard the carriers would then spend days bombing Japanese positions on the island, softening their defenses so that U.S. Marines could then go ashore and fight and capture those Japanese forces still left.
Smith remembers the U.S. bombing of the Japanese-held islands as relentless.
“It would go on 24 hours a day. The Japanese soldiers wouldn’t be able to sleep or eat,” he said.
Smith and his crewmates aboard the Miller always had to keep watch for land-based Japanese planes flying over the ships, trying to divebomb the carriers. He said the Miller seemed under near constant attack but the destroyer never took a serious hit.
“We stayed far enough away from the shore to keep them from doing too much damage,” Smith recalls.
Smith and the Miller weren’t near Japan when the U.S. dropped the two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The ship had been dispatched to return to Mare Island Naval Shipyard, off California, where it was moored until after the war ended.
Smith, who heard about the atomic attacks on the radio, recalls Navy personnel dropping hints that something was coming that had the potential to end the war quickly.
“They had been telling us for several months that we had a secret weapon that would end the war. We had no idea what it was,” he said.
When the destructive force of the two bombs finally became known, Smith recalls it being both a sobering and happy moment.
“Oh, there was a lot of cheering and clapping because we knew then it was just a question of time” before the war was over, he said. “We also knew that otherwise, we were going to have to fight them on the island (of Japan).”
When the Japanese surrendered unconditionally not long afterward, Smith said his reaction was similar to that of most sailors and Marines.
“It meant I would have a chance to go home,” he said. “You can’t imagine what it’s like to be from Garner and be away for 25 months and only get two hot beers — and not even get to drink them — during that time. I was glad to be going back home.”
But Smith didn’t return to North Carolina — at least not for some time.
He had met a buddy in the Navy who owned an electrical contracting firm in Wichita, Kansas. After initially going there, Smith moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to work as an electrician. He also worked in New York City for a time before returning to Pittsburgh.
Smith said he left Pittsburgh after nearly 30 years to come south. He had heard about the availability of work on the Outer Banks. Also, the weather was better here and there was less congestion. Smith would go on to work as an electrician on the Outer Banks on a number of commercial projects, including the Coast Guard Station in Kitty Hawk.
He also would build his own home on the Albemarle Sound south of New Hope where he lives with his second wife, Sophia.
Smith said he continued to work as an electrician up until several years ago. Asked why he worked so long, he said it was mostly out of habit.
“I’ve worked so long, I guess, because I didn’t have much choice,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my work. I always had work to do and never was without a job for 48 hours in my entire life.”