Central Elementary School second-grader Tenley Colbert was drilling down on the difference between a “hard C” and a “soft C” Wednesday afternoon.
Nearby, her older sisters were participating in online discussions in their courses.
Tenley and her sisters were adjusting to a new normal Wednesday as the switch to remote instruction in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools because of coronavirus concerns went from plan to reality for the district’s 5,800 students.
The schools switched entirely to remote learning — coursework students do at home using a mainly online format — in order to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s order closing the state’s K-12 classrooms through the end of this month.
While physical school buildings are now closed, the learning that goes on inside them everyday is continuing online.
Bridget Colbert said she stayed at home all day Wednesday to be with her four children, ages 5 through 15, on the first day of their online classes. However, she said she’s working on a plan to have her older children help with the younger kids “so I can work too.”
Colbert said her kids had been asking for help frequently — especially her 8-year-old.
“The older two are fairly independent,” Colbert said.
She believes all of her children will become more comfortable with the new online format from one day to the next.
The older children have been helping their younger sister with her lessons, Colbert said, “which is good because math is taught differently than it was when I was a student.”
Colbert’s daughter Braelyne Brewer, 13, who is a seventh-grader at River Road Middle School, said she misses seeing her friends in person but is still able to talk with them online through Google Meet. They are able to discuss what they are working on and help each other, she said.
Braelyne said she’s still learning a lot and even suggested she might be learning a bit more through online instruction.
“Learning-wise it’s easier because I can go at my own pace,” she said.
Braelyne said she especially enjoys science. If the course required a hands-on activity it would difficult to learn without being at the school building, she said. But because most of her science course’s hands-on activities are mostly over, things should go smoothly, she said.
The schedules that teachers send not only include times for specific classes but also remind students to do the other things that will make the day balanced and complete.
Braelyne noted she had gotten a message from a teacher saying, “Get up and move around and exercise.”
Braelyne’s 15-year-old sister, Mattalyne Brewer, an eighth-grader at River Road, said most of her courses are being conducted online. However, her science course involves mainly worksheets she brought home that can be completed with pen and paper.
Mattalyne said her homeroom teacher called the roll Wednesday morning and the day had followed a clear-cut schedule.
Mattalyne said she prefers going to class in person.
Colbert said teachers are doing a good job of staying in contact with the students.
“The teachers are being really quick to answer,” when students have questions, she said.
Tenley, 8, said she is enjoying the lessons and learning a lot.
It’s not quite the same as being at school, though.
“I’m missing my friends and my teacher,” said Tenley, who was busy with a lesson about the sounds that consonants make.