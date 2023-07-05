...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following counties, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville,
Nixonton, Chapanoke, Pasquotank, Rabbit Corner, Woodville,
Symonds Creek, Okisko, Bob White Fork, Jacocks, Forestburg,
Parkville, Listers Corner and Frog Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Removal of dead black bear's body parts prompts investigation
SOUTH MILLS — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after someone removed body parts from a bear that was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday.
“Possessing any parts of a black bear without a permit or registration numbers from a legally taken bear is illegal and could result in prosecution,” said Lt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “As for the bear that was on U.S. Highway 17 (Tuesday) we are currently investigating the removal of parts from that bear.”