SOUTH MILLS — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after someone removed body parts from a bear that was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday.

“Possessing any parts of a black bear without a permit or registration numbers from a legally taken bear is illegal and could result in prosecution,” said Lt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “As for the bear that was on U.S. Highway 17 (Tuesday) we are currently investigating the removal of parts from that bear.”


  