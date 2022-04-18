Despite her native country’s ongoing war with invading Russian forces, Olena Renner says her family members in Ukraine are safe and doing well.
“We have a cousin living in a village near Kharkiv, south of the city, and fortunately they are doing alright,” said Renner, who is now a resident of Elizabeth City. “They still get food supplies and medications.”
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is situated in eastern Ukraine about 50 miles from the Russian border and north of the disputed Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The two regions make up part of a broader area in Ukraine’s southeastern corner known as the Donbas. In recent weeks, Russia’s military has changed strategy by moving troops out of northern Ukraine and redirecting them to focus on points in the Donbas.
“Our cousin’s family briefly considered relocating,” said Renner. “But they think it’s safer to stay put for them versus trying to leave, because you never know what kind of surprises you may get during your travels.”
Renner, who is from western Ukraine, moved to Elizabeth City in 2011 after marrying retired vocational rehabilitation counselor Keith Renner. Olena has kept in contact with her family since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, and she follows daily news reports from U.S. and Ukrainian sources.
Renner’s brother and his family also live in western Ukraine in the town of Ternopil, which is about 100 miles east of Lviv.
“His family opened their home for a refugee family from Kharkiv,” she said. “They shared some stories about their life in Kharkiv before they evacuated. They said that some northern and eastern neighborhoods that are closer to the Russian border are in ruins.”
Kharkiv and the surrounding area have been subject to intense shelling by the Russians since the war broke out. Renner said the refugee family found the eerie sound of air raid sirens tolerable, compared to the routine shelling they experienced in Kharkiv.
“Air raid sirens in Ternopil, they said, sounded like music to their ears compared to never ending bombings in Kharkiv,” the family said, according to Renner.
U.S. and NATO military assistance to Ukraine is “highly appreciated,” but it’s unknown how long that assistance will be needed, she said.
“I can only hope that help from other countries will keep coming, for there is no way to predict how long Ukraine will have to push against the Russian invasion,” Renner said.
Since the war began, the United States has imposed a host of economic sanctions designed to motivate Russia to end its military conquest. Renner is doubtful about the effectiveness of the sanctions, particularly whether they’ll have any adverse effects against Russia’s ranking politicians.
“I don’t think they hit the highest Russian politicians hard enough,” said Renner, who still believes the sanctions must continue “as long as Russian troops keep killing Ukrainians.”
Most Russian citizens likely believe President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine is at fault for the start of the war, Renner suspects.
“When it comes to average citizens, I think the majority of them really do believe their president that their hardships are caused by a much smaller neighboring country, and the rest are too afraid to voice their opinion,” she said.
If one reason for the U.S. sanctions is to spark a revolt by Russia’s citizens, Renner expressed doubt in that idea.
“I don’t know what it will take to make the Russian people rise against their regime,” she said. “I’m afraid that they will continue adjusting to their new life, however miserable it becomes.”
The Russian people must determine what kind of future they want for their children, despite “the fact that they continue sending their husbands and sons to war, and don’t demand from authorities to find out what actually happened to them when the connection is lost,” Renner said.