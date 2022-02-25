Ukrainians are thankful for the military assistance they have received from the United States and its European allies, says Olena Renner, a native of Ukraine who lives in Elizabeth City.
But tougher measures must be taken if the West is serious about helping Ukrainians defeat the Russian invasion that began early Thursday, she said.
“Ukrainians are grateful for ammunition and equipment that is being continuously sent to Ukraine,” Renner said Thursday evening. “However, the U.S. and its European allies need to be a lot more convincing in their attempts to stop Russia. Current sanctions are not strict enough.”
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the United States had imposed new sanctions on a handful of Russian banks, as well as a ban on certain technology exports to Russia. The Biden administration has since said harsher sanctions are an option if needed.
Frustrated, Renner says the West must get tougher with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“If we choose to rely on sanctions, then those sanctions really have to hurt; cut Russia off from SWIFT and embargo Russian oil and gas,” she said. “It is really hard to understand what kind of developments have to happen to bring more serious actions against the enemy.”
SWIFT is an international banking network that includes about 11,000 financial institutions in about 200 nations. The Belgium-based system was developed in 1973 and is used primarily to send millions of banking transaction notices a day, according to BBC News. Cutting Russia off from SWIFT would deal Putin a considerable blow to his nation’s economy.
Some nations, particularly Germany, have expressed concern about cutting Russia off from SWIFT, because doing so could disrupt their economies.
Renner is a native of western Ukraine and moved to Elizabeth City in 2011 after marrying retired vocational rehabilitation counselor Keith Renner. Since the invasion began, she has been communicating with her family in Ukraine.
“Fortunately, I haven’t lost touch with my brother and his family or my aunt. They live in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine,” Renner said. There have been military bombings near Ternopil, primarily at airports and military posts, but her family has remained safe, she said.
Her family has more relatives in Kharkiv, where heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces has been reported.
“My brother tries to convince them (my family) to move westward, but they’re frightened to leave, with everything that’s been going on in the streets,” Renner said. “And some of our relatives live in Khmelnytsky, a city closer toward central Ukraine. Everyone is relatively safe as I’m writing this.”
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is situated in eastern Ukraine about 50 miles from the Russian border and north of the disputed Donetsk region.
Renner said that while watching televised news reports of the invasion she has caught glimpses of familiar landmarks.
“When I look at the footage from Ukraine I only recognize some streets in Kyiv and Lviv,” she said, referring to Ukraine’s capital city and and seventh-largest city, respectively. “They’re still untouched, though unusually deserted and dark. Especially when the journalists have cathedrals in the background, it’s particularly heartbreaking to see them as if they were dipped in darkness.”
The international community began expressing concern that Russia was readying for war as early as the beginning of February. Renner said her family had prepared to flee their homes in the event of a Russian invasion.
“A majority of my relatives and friends were prepared for the invasion, and had their emergency suitcases packed,” she said. “But I won’t deny that we hoped that common sense would prevail and the war could be averted.”
On Wednesday, when it became more apparent that Putin would follow through with his plans, Renner said her emotions were a mixture of fear and anger.
“As the situation escalated the day before, I felt scared and angry,” she said. “I am worried about my family, and cannot believe that it actually came to this.”
Ukraine gained its independence in December 1991 following the breakup of the Soviet Union a few months earlier. The fall of the Soviet Union typically marks the end of the Cold War that began after World War II between the United States and the Soviet Union.
Renner said she is not aware of any Ukrainians who support the Russian invasion or Putin’s attempt to bring Ukraine back under the Russian umbrella.
“No one I know wants Ukraine to lose its independence,” she said. “I am speaking for western Ukrainians primarily when I say that we never associated ourselves with Russians.
“We are not the same nation, never were, and we want to remain separate,” she continued. “None of the Ukrainians I know want to go back to some sort of Soviet Union, or whatever the equivalent of it Putin is trying to build. I don’t know anyone who would support the invasion.”
A few years ago it seemed unheard of that the world would find itself on the brink of another great war, Renner said.
“For thousands of Ukrainians who are scattered all over the world, the reality has changed overnight,” she said. “In the United States or in Europe we’re still enjoying a peaceful dinner in a warm home, while our families in Ukraine seek refuge in cold bomb shelters.”
Politics and economics have played a role in defining the severity of sanctions against Russia. That’s why Renner urges the United States and its partners to become more united in their efforts to help Ukraine rid itself of the Russian threat.
She cautioned that without unity, what’s happening in Ukraine could happen anywhere.
“If other countries think that this situation cannot happen to them, they should shake off their illusions,” Renner said. “Evil can only be stopped by unity.”