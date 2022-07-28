Western arms shipments to Ukraine are making a difference in the former Soviet republic’s efforts to repel occupying Russian forces, says Olena Renner.
“Western help to Ukraine has been invaluable,” said Renner, who is from Ukraine but has lived in Elizabeth City for the past 11 years. “Just recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared some numbers that illustrate the change in dynamics.
“Thanks to modern heavy weapons that started arriving to Ukraine, Ukrainian military soon began to hit Russian military targets located at a fairly significant distance,” she continued. “Russian advances were stalled and pushed back in some locations.”
According to Renner, Ukrainian daily military losses are down to about 30 people, compared to 200 daily casualties in May. Much of that has to do with the heavy weapons provided by the West, she said.
“Before, Ukraine was launching up to 2,000 missiles a day, versus 12,000 Russian (missiles), and today, Ukrainians have upped their number to 6,000,” she said.
Those numbers still illustrate a lingering gap in the amount of weapons available to Ukrainian soldiers compared to their Russian opponents, she said. The United States and its allies continue to supply Ukrainian troops with stores of artillery guns, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other hardware, in addition to multiple launch rocket systems that can fire at greater distances than artillery. Renner is hopeful that support will continue.
“Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to use modern Western weapons in combat to great effect,” she said. “It's armed forces have shown that they can learn quickly how to operate them. If the West continues to supply Ukraine with weapons and armor, the Ukrainian army will be able to mount a counteroffensive on multiple fronts, and hopefully push the Russians out of its territory.”
Russia’s multi-prong invasion of Ukraine began Thursday, Feb. 24, and included troops advancing from the north in an attempt to seize Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
After nearly two months when that effort had stalled, the Russian military regrouped and concentrated the brunt of its invasion forces on Ukraine’s eastern front, particularly in the disputed Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The two regions make up part of a broader area in Ukraine’s southeastern corner known as the Donbas.
“The battle ahead is still long and hard,” Renner said. “According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Russia (has) already lost over 39,000 military personnel in (the) war with Ukraine, but that huge number is not stopping Russian politicians from sending in more soldiers.
“So, it's too soon to celebrate small victories of Ukrainians,” she continued. “Western support continues being crucial for Ukraine, in weaponry and further financial sanctions.”
Renner moved to Elizabeth City in 2011 after marrying retired vocational rehabilitation instructor Keith Renner. She has family in Ukraine that she has remained in touch with since the war’s beginning.
She has a cousin who lives in a village near Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city and is located about 50 miles from the Russian border. It also is located just north of the Donbas. Her brother lives in western Ukraine in the town of Ternopil, which lies about 100 miles east of Lviv.
Kharkiv and the surrounding area have experienced artillery shelling by the Russians. Renner said her cousin’s family near Kharkiv “is doing alright.”
“She regularly keeps in touch. She works, sleeps, and goes to stores in between air raids,” Renner said. “They get sirens a lot more often than my brother's family in Ternopil. There's an air raid map online that gets updated every 30 seconds. Technically, you're supposed to take shelter when the siren begins, but my family and my friends tell me that normally they stay put.”
According to Renner, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, uses the messaging app Telegram to urge city residents to use the city’s underground train system instead of above-ground public transportation. It’s safer that way, apparently.
“Russians aren't even pretending any more that they are aiming only at military bases,” Renner said.
Last Thursday, July 21, Russian shelling killed at least two people and injured at least 21 after an artillery barrage hit a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to The Associated Press.
“My brother's family is doing much better, compared to my Kharkiv family,” Renner said. “Fewer air raids; more freedom to move around. The best shelter for a lot of Ukrainian families are the Karpathian mountains in western Ukraine. That was a vacation destination for my brother's family, too.”
Earlier in the war, her brother’s family took in a refugee family who had fled Kharkiv. That family has since moved to a location in the mountains, Renner said.
Many Ukrainians are trying to maintain a sense of routine as an escape from their reality, while also remaining positive, according to Renner.
“Those who can work — remotely or on location — continue doing so,” she said. “I think people hold on to any semblance of normalcy they can, and hope every day for good news.”