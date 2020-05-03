Although a prolonged shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to many renters delaying their monthly payments, area rental property owners say they haven’t seen that happening yet.
Adam Swain of Dogwood Property Management said recently the company really hasn’t seen much of an impact on rent payment so far.
“As we entered April, we were obviously concerned about the impact that COVID-19 would have on people in the community,” Swain said. “With the economy starting to shut down, we were aware that some of our tenants might have trouble paying rent in April. However, that has yet to really play out. The rate of payment thus far has been consistent with what we see in a normal month.”
But Swain said that the likelihood of a higher rate of non-payment increases the longer the widespread economic shutdown continues.
Paquotank Clerk of Superior Court Kathy Cartwright said that all evictions are on hold until June 1. The N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts has suspended most court proceedings until June.
Swain said he hopes federal stimulus funding will help tenants stay current on rent payments.
“We’re hopeful that with the first wave of stimulus checks going out this week, tenants will have the means to pay May rents,” Swain said when interviewed several weeks ago. “Hopefully that buys us all time for the economy to correct course, but at this point we should be expecting and preparing for an extended economic slowdown.”
The summer could look “especially bleak,” Swain said, unless there is additional stimulus funding coming forward or a major improvement in the fight against the virus.
Norma James of Taylor-Mueller Realty said that out of 136 rental properties the agency manages, 17 did not pay their rent on time for April. She added that those tenants generally have some history of not paying on time.
The company is working with a commercial tenant that has had to shut down its operations, James said. During the shutdown the rent has been waived but the tenant has to keep utilities connected and keep the site secured.
James said that if tenants have difficulty paying their rent because of income loss, it’s important that they communicate that to the company and not simply fail to pay the rent.
At Taylor Mueller the bigger issue has been the home sales market, which has sharply decreased because buyers are not sure whether their loans will go through and sellers don’t want people coming into the house, she said.
The agency is offering virtual showings to continue to support clients.
Noting property owners have their own expenses to meet, Swain said they couldn’t afford to provide a “rent holiday” for tenants.
“Each property we manage has its own set of circumstances,” Swain said. He noted that most property owners hold mortgages on their property and most are not being granted any kind of forbearance on their loans.
Swain said some property owners also rely on their rental income to cover their health care costs.
“Therefore, any type of holiday would need to originate at the federal level to protect tenants, property owners, and lenders,” Swain said. “If any one of those parties is left unprotected, it would be catastrophic. Lenders would be left with bad debt, property owners would lose their properties, and tenants would lose their homes.”
Swain said communication is key.
“We’ve communicated with tenants that we’re here to do what we can,” he said. “We’ve communicated with property owners that they need to be in touch with their lenders. We’re doing everything we can to support both tenants and owners in this moment.”
Swain said moving forward “is going to require cooperation, patience, and empathy from all of us.”