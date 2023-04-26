Area school districts are following a statewide trend that shows math test scores rising over the past couple of years.
A 500-plus page report presented to the General Assembly recently by state education officials showed North Carolina students have made progress in catching up academically compared to when public schools reopened in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press recently reported.
The report looked at standardized test scores in 2022 and those in spring 2021 on a number of subjects and analyzed the gap between students’ academic levels in 2022 versus what their progress was expected to be, if it hadn’t been disrupted during the pandemic by closed schools and limited in-person instruction time.
In Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, the percentage of students testing at grade level in math in grades 3-8 rose from 18.2 percent to 28.6 percent, while student proficiency in Math I rose from 9.9 percent to 17.5 percent. Proficiency is defined as performing at the basic standard expected by state officials.
“We followed the trend as other districts in the state,” said Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Pulblic Schools spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer noted that district also followed the upward trend.
“Teachers did a marvelous job using data to determine a student’s starting point and design instruction that targeted their needs,” Sasscer said. “Minimizing disruptions to instructional time allowed teachers to optimize student learning and performance.”
The percentage of Edenton-Chowan students testing at grade level in math in grades 3-8 rose from 35 percent to 53 percent, while student proficiency in Math I rose from 13 percent to 17 percent.
The Perquimans County Schools reported that students exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 11 of 19 tested areas and were above the state average in 13 of the areas.
In Perquimans, the percentage of students testing at grade level in grades 3-8 rose from 43 percent to 56 percent, and Math I proficiency rose from 35 percent to 60 percent.
The Currituck County Schools saw the percentage of students in grades 3-8 testing at grade level in math rise from 43 percent to 66 percent. Proficiency in Math I, however, dipped from 40 percent to 37 percent.
In the Camden County Schools, the percentage of students in grades 3-8 testing at grade level in math rose from 54 percent to 66 percent, while proficiency in Math I rose from 48 percent to 58 percent.