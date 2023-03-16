All area school districts and the public charter school in Elizabeth City reported instances of crime and violence during the 2021-22 school year that were below the state average.
According to a March 1 report by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 11,170 acts of crime and violence were reported at schools across the state in 2021-22. That’s a rate of 7.51 acts per 1,000 students enrolled.
In area school districts, Camden County Schools reported 13 acts for a rate of 6.952; Edenton-Chowan Schools reported eight acts for a rate of 4.403; Currituck County Schools reported 15 acts for rate of 3.471; Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools reported 20 acts for a rate of 4.316; and Perquimans County Schools reported two acts for a rate of 1.250.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, a public charter school in Elizabeth City that serves students from across northeastern North Carolina, reported two acts for a rate of 2.762.
The report compared acts of crime and violence during the 2021-22 school year to the nearest pre-pandemic year, 2018-19, and found that the total number of crimes increased from 9,554 to 11,170, a 16.9% increase. The rate of crime per 1,000 students also increased between the two school years by 16.3%.
Possession of controlled substances continued to be the most frequently reported crime act in 2021-22, the report said. Possession of a weapon and assault on school personnel were, respectively, the second-most and third-most reported crime acts in schools. Firearms and powerful explosives were excluded from the possession of a weapon count.
No instances of two reportable crimes — rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor — were reported in the 2021-22 year, according to the report.
In elementary schools, possession of a weapon was reported more frequently in 2021-22 than any other crime. That was followed by assault on school personnel, possession of a controlled substance and then possession of alcohol.
The most frequently reported crimes in middle schools were possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, assault on school personnel and possession of alcohol.
In high schools, the crime reported more frequently was possession of a controlled substance, followed by possession of a weapon, possession of an alcoholic beverage and assault on school personnel.
The two incidents reported in Perquimans involved possession of a weapon on school grounds.
“We are overall pleased to see that we are below the state average as a district,” Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “The consolidated report for 2021-2022 shows that the state has seen a sharp increase, but our school system has not. Our district is well below the state average in acts of crime and consistently below the state average in dropout rate.”
Turner noted that data reported for 2019-20 included the last three months of the year when schools had to switch to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The 2020-2021 year was a hybrid year as students had the choice of attending school face to face or remote and social distancing was required at school and on the bus,” she said. “Our school system continues to put safety as a priority as well as the social and emotional health of all students and staff.”
Camden’s 13 acts included four reports of possession of alcohol, six reports of possession of a controlled substance, and three reports of possession of a weapon.
Edenton-Chowan had the only reported instance in the area of assault on school personnel. In addition to that incident, the district had two reports of possession of alcohol, one report of possession of a controlled substance, and four reports of possession of a weapon.
Currituck reported one assault involving a weapon, one bomb threat, six reports of possession of alcohol, two reports of possession of a controlled substance, and five reports of possession of a weapon.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank reported one incident of burning school property, two reports of possession of alcohol, one report of possession of a controlled substance, one report of possession of a firearm, and 15 reports of possession of a weapon.
The two acts reported at NEAAAT involved possession of a controlled substance.
District officials in Camden, Currituck, Edenton-Chowan and ECPPS did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
The report issued by NCDPI emphasized the importance of school safety.
“In order for learning to occur in a classroom, students need to be engaged and know that they are safe and supported by the adults in their school building,” the DPI report states. “School leaders must be intentional about creating safe and supportive schools and ensuring that students are engaged in their own personalized learning journey.”
The report goes on to say that “school discipline should not be viewed as a way to manage students and deliver a punishment, but instead as a chance to support character development by reinforcing expectations.”