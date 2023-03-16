All area school districts and the public charter school in Elizabeth City reported instances of crime and violence during the 2021-22 school year that were below the state average.

According to a March 1 report by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 11,170 acts of crime and violence were reported at schools across the state in 2021-22. That’s a rate of 7.51 acts per 1,000 students enrolled.