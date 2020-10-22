Elizabeth City State University has seen an overall decline in crime as well as an overall decrease in the number of crime incidents requiring mandatory federal reporting.
Under the federal Clery Act, colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required to publish an annual security report to employees and students on Oct. 1. The report must include statistics of campus crime for the preceding three calendar years and describe efforts taken to improve campus safety.
“Many Clery crime categories (at ECSU) remain the same which were zero incidents,” ECSU police Chief John Manley said of the campus’s latest report. “The trend has been downward for Clery reportable offenses.”
Manley noted the Clery Act tracks the number of crimes reported at a university even if those reports are later determined to be unfounded.
According to ECSU’s latest Clery Act report, no weapon offenses were reported in spring 2019 and two were reported in fall 2019. While 13 burglaries were reported in spring 2019, nine were reported in that year’s fall semester.
One sex-related offense was reported in both spring 2019 and fall 2019. There were also 10 dating violence incidents reported in spring 2019 and 11 in fall 2019.
“These usually are same victim and offender, different occurrences,” Manley said of the dating violence offenses.
ECSU also reported two stalking-related offenses in spring 2019 and one in fall 2019.
So far in 2020, seven drug-related offenses were reported in the spring semester that resulted in an arrest. There has been one drug-related offense that resulted in an arrest in the semester that began in August.
No burglaries, aggravated assaults or weapon offenses have been reported so far this semester. That compares to the spring, when one burglary, one aggravated assault and one weapon offense were reported.
Manley said he doesn’t believe the decrease in crime is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I find no correlation between crime incidents and COVID,” he said. “However, our crime incidents are following the downward trend of previous years. Our goal is always to decrease crime incidents through a collaborative approach working closely with the Student Affairs Division.”
He attributed any decrease in crime to a combination of factors. Those he listed included “good campus community involvement, good police work, a good student judicial conduct process, good student behavior and continuous relationship building with students, community, faculty and staff.”
“Crime reduction is a multifaceted process of engagement from stakeholders,” Manley said.