Pasquotank commissioners were told recently that predictions by the federal government show sea level rises of around two feet are possible in areas of Pasquotank over the next 50 years.
That sea level rise estimate from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was part of a draft of the county’s future land use plan that was presented to commissioners by Planning Director Shelley Cox at the August 1 board’s meeting.
The county has hired the Raleigh-based engineering firm Stewart to draft the future land use plan.
Commissioners were given a map that showed the possible impact of sea level rise as well as other recommendations that will guide future land use over the next two decades.
The identified time horizon for the map is 20 to 30 years but Stewart said in its report it should be revisited and revised every 5 to 10 years. The draft report by Stewart also states that the draft map represents an “idealized vision for the future” of the county.
“It is not perfect or intended to be parcel-specific, but provides general guidance for directing growth and investment,” Stewart wrote in the draft report given to commissioners.
Cox said once the future land use map is adopted it will be a guide for development.
“This is how we want to see the county grow,” Cox said.
The draft report from Stewart states that the threat of sea level rise will be “fundamentally life-altering to the land and residents” of Pasquotank.
Cox said one of the biggest things taken into consideration when drafting the map is the predicted sea level rise. She said a home built today will most likely still be standing in 50 years.
“With climate change right now, we are seeing more frequent storm events,’’ Cox said. “We are seeing that.’’
The draft map also shows the impact off a 100-year flood event with a 2-foot sea level rise taken into account. Most of the affected areas in the county will be along the Albemarle Sound but there will also be impacts in the parts of the county, Cox said.
“We want to make sure we are protecting property owners, we are protecting the environment, we are protecting ourselves from damage incurred by climate change,” Cox said. “Mainly, the southern part of the county will be affected by what we see coming.’’
Cox said Stewart wants to see residential development pushed toward Elizabeth City in part because of its centralized sewer system, which the county does not have. That currently limits the minimum lot size in the county to just under an acre.
“That makes development a lot more expensive,” Cox said. “We have to have longer roads with more distance for drainage.’’
Cox then asked the board to provide input where future residential development would be “appropriate.” She said the draft map doesn’t show where much of the future residential development would be placed.
“That is why I am here, to get an idea of where you would like to see that happen,” Cox said. “There are a lot of services that have to be provided. It’s just important to identify where the board thinks it is appropriate for that to go.”
Cox noted the future land use map is not a zoning map and that developers would have to come before commissioners to gain approval for any proposed residential development.
“But if the future land map classifies it is residential then that generally means the board supports residential,’’ Cox said. “This is not written in stone. The (land use) plan can always be amended. This is a living document that will probably be good for about 10 years.”
Cox told the board that the Morgan’s Corner area is ripe for growth but that the area, from an environmental standpoint, has a lot of flooding issues. She said the county needs to start to plan for potential growth in Morgan’s Corner to avoid pushing residential development into areas with flooding issues.
“There will be a lot of work that needs to be done, planning that needs to be done in anticipation of development in that area to prevent future problems with flooding,” Cox said. “The more intensive development that you have the more flooding issues you are going to have.”
The map also includes the potential of rerouting a portion of Weeksville Road near the U.S. Coast Guard base and airport to allow for runway expansion. Cox also said the base could be affected by sea level rise.
“We want to make sure we do everything that we can to protect the Coast Guard base and airport,” Cox said. “They (Coast Guard) are going to have to move inland as the (Pasquotank) river gets higher. We want to give them the opportunity to move further inland into Pasquotank County rather than they can’t move and they are going to have to go somewhere else.”
Cox said the county received a good response to a survey it sent out to citizens and many respondents want to see Pasquotank retain its rural character.
“Most respondents said they don’t want to see intense residential growth,” Cox said.
Commissioners took no action on the draft report but will again discuss the map at their Aug. 15 meeting.